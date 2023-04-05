The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mac Allister eyed by Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd

Multiple Premier League clubs are keen to land Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to Cesar Luis Merlo.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all reported to be keeping close tabs on the 24-year-old, with two of those having already made contact with the Seagulls over a potential move.

It is said that clubs are looking to sign him this summer, while the player's father and representatives are already in England monitoring the situation closely.

Mac Allister, a World Cup winner with Argentina last December, has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium since the January transfer window, and it looks as though interest is set to resurface when the transfer window opens in July.

He has remained a key player for Roberto De Zerbi's side this season, having scored eight goals in 24 league appearances.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is interested in staying at Manchester United on a permanent basis, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. A return to Bayern Munich is said to be unlikely for the 29-year-old Austria international, who is also attracting other potential suitors in the Premier League. He has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Erik ten Hag's side this season.

- Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is attracting interest from the Serie A, reports Calciomercato. Both AC Milan and Juventus have placed the 23-year-old on their radar, following a bright start to life in the Super Lig with two goals in his first four appearances. Zaniolo arrived in Turkey after joining from AS Roma in February.

- Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is becoming uncomfortable with the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, understands Goal. Modric, 37, is set to be out of contract in the summer. With Madrid taking time with their proposal as they consider his age and status in the team, the Croatia international is concerned with how the club have changed their stance on how they usually handle contract negotiations.

- Chelsea will make midfielder N'Golo Kante a long-term part of the project, writes Fabrizio Romano. Talks are currently ongoing with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy over a new contract, with the 32-year-old's current terms set to expire in June. Kante was a standout performer Tuesday night as he returned to action with a strong performance in the Premier League 0-0 draw against Liverpool.

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking to loan out defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu next season, according to Foot Mercato. The 17-year-old has impressed when handed opportunities in the first team, but the club's hierarchy believe he could benefit from a loan move to become more accustomed to the physicality of senior level football. It is reported that they would ensure that any move away from the Parc des Princes would be strictly a loan without the option to become permanent.