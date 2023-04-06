Kylian Mbappe seems increasingly frustrated at PSG. Getty Images

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG deem Mbappe 'non transferable'

Kylian Mbappe will not leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer with the French giants regarding the forward as "non transferable," report Mundo Deportivo.

The 24-year-old France forward will enter his final season of his deal at PSG, however, the report suggests that Les Parisiens will not let their captain depart, no matter what bid they receive. Whilst the club are keen for restructuring in the summer, they see Mbappe as vital to their future plans.

Despite PSG being confident that they can keep him in the summer, Mbappe has been rumoured to be unhappy at the club, with his latest high-profile spat with the Ligue 1 leaders resulting from the player believing he featured too prominently by the club in their season ticket promotion.

The Ligue 1 outfit have endured a disappointing season, having crashed out of the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage, as well as being knocked out of the Coupe de France at the same stage by Marseille in February.

It is believed that in order to ensure continental success next season the club could allow key players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar to leave. Mbappe has been integral to PSG this season, netting 31 goals in all competitions with any replacement unlikely being able to match the goal scoring prowess of the forward.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United have earmarked Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez as a potential signing for the summer, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old Mexico star has impressed in his debut Eredivisie season, netting eight goals in his last ten appearances, and attracting attention from across Europe as a result. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is believed to be in the market for a forward in the summer as he looks to bring a prolific goalscorer to St James' Park next season, with the Magpies aiming for a Premier League title challenge.

- Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos amid interest from top clubs in Europe, reports Ekrem Konur. Ramos has produced 25 goals across all competitions this season, with the 21-year-old also impressing at the World Cup with Portugal. Konur suggests that Arsenal are not the only side in the market for Ramos, with Manchester United, Newcastle, Real Madrid, PSG and Internazionale all reportedly interested.

- Barcelona and Bayern Munich have joined Manchester United in holding meetings with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong's agent, as per Fabrizio Romano. United are thought to be desperate for a long-term option at right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at the club unclear. Romano indicates that cash-strapped Barcelona are uncertain if a deal can be made, with the Catalan giants under pressure to comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play regulations, whilst Bayern will decide on Joao Cancelo's future in May.

- Lionel Messi and Bernardo Silva are both on Barcelona's radar for the summer as manager Xavi Hernandez looks for attacking reinforcements to compete in Europe, report Sport. The report reveals that the LaLiga giants will attempt to sign at least one of the two in the summer as they look to add valuable experience to a young squad. The club have admitted to holding talks with Messi, while Silva could leave Manchester City this summer, although will likely demand a hefty fee with the Portugal international under contract at the Etihad until 2025.

- AC Milan and Rafael Leao have reached a verbal agreement over a new contract for the forward, report Revelo. The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player at the San Siro, notching 11 goals alongside ten assists this season, and despite rumours linking the Portugal international away from Milan, he looks set to stay. The report suggests that Leao will become one of the highest-earners at the club with a salary of €5m per year, while the Italian club will also pay a fine of €19m to Sporting CP after the player unilaterally terminated his contract with the club in 2018.