The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Veiga eyed by growing list of top clubs

Real Madrid, Napoli, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the top clubs joining the race to sign Celta Vigo star Gabriel Veiga, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has been one of the breakout stars of the LaLiga season, with Barcelona also expressing their interest in the promising Spaniard. However, Barca's financial situation makes it hard for them to make any tangible move.

Last month, sources told ESPN that Liverpool and Manchester United were interested in Veiga, who has release clause set at €40 million.

Manchester City could be boosted by the news that Pep Guardiola's brother Pere has recently pitched to represent the midfielder. Like other top agencies, he presented to Veiga's family last week and, if successful, it would be a huge advantage for City.

Veiga has scored nine goals so far and added four assists in 26 league games this season.

Gabriel Veiga will be in demand during the summer. lex Caparros/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Scott McTominay has slipped down the pecking order at Manchester United, and Football Insider believe he's informed the club that he'd like to leave in the summer. The 26-year-old Scotland international has had to watch as Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have dominated United's midfield, while the arrival of Marcel Sabitzer on loan has limited his opportunities even more. McTominay believes he's reaching the peak of his career and he wants more game time, and with United linked with a permanent move for Sabitzer, it could be the final nail in the coffin. McTominay has made 34 appearances, but played just 1,028 minutes, so far this season.

- Newcastle United lead a number of clubs interested in tempting 26-year-old winger Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United, reports Ekrem Konur. The England international is currently attempting to keep West Ham in the Premier League, but the Hammers' precarious league position is seeing clubs circle for his services. Bowen has been a long-term target for Newcastle and they may even be able to offer him Champions League football should they manage to secure a top-four finish. Newcastle missed out on Bowen's signature when he joined West Ham from Hull City in 2020. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also interested, but Eddie Howe is the favourite to land the dangerous winger.

- Barcelona are putting a plan together that would see Lionel Messi return to Camp Nou, according to Sport. First, they will try and get sign off from LaLiga to the viability of their plan to lower their salary limit before approaching their former captain. However, Messi has other options, one of which is a mega bucks offer from Saudi side Al Hilal. According to Rudy Galetti, Messi is taking his time over an offer believed to be in the region of $400m a season.

- Fiorentina are prepared to listen to offers for Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat in the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. Amrabat was one of the stars of the World Cup but Fiorentina resisted the temptation to listen to offers for the 26-year-old in January. However, it could be a different story in the summer, at which point he'll have just one year left on his contract. Amrabat's agent has indicated that the club are now willing to engage in dialogue, and that the player is keen to move on. Manchester United and Barcelona were among the interested clubs in January.

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be available on a free transfer this summer after AC Milan have suggested they're unlikely to offer the 41-year-old striker a new deal at the end of the season. That's according to Footmercato, who say that Ibrahimovic's injuries -- culminating in just four Serie A games -- are the reason for the Rossoneri letting their Swedish talisman leave the club when the season ends. Ibrahimovic became the oldest goal scorer in Serie A when he netted against Udinese last month, and yet despite closing in on his 42nd birthday he shows little sign of wanting to walk away from the game. Monza are so far the only club to have expressed interest in offering a contract in the summer.