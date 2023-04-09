The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Manchester United make Harry Kane priority target

Manchester United have prioritised signing Tottenham forward Harry Kane this summer and are favourites for the England captain's signature with Bayern Munich reluctant to be involved in a bidding war, report the Mirror.

The 29-year-old Kane is entering the final year of his contract with Spurs and there is uncertainty over whether he will sign a new deal with the North London outfit. If Kane opts to not sign a new deal with Spurs, it would put pressure on Tottenham to move him along for a fee in the summer to ensure he does not walk for free in June 2024.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market for a high-profile striker, as they look to mount a title challenge next season and have earmarked Kane as an ideal fit. While the report suggests that Man United manager Erik ten Hag is also keen to bring Jude Bellingham to Old Trafford, Kane is believed to be the priority signing for the summer.

As Bayern Munich still look to find a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, the German club have also been heavily linked with Kane, Spurs' record goalscorer, over the last year. However Spurs' price tag of over £100m is thought to be too high for the Bavarian club. Lewandowski joined Barcelona last summer.

The report states that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has been identified by Bayern as a cheaper alternative to Kane, with the German outfit unwilling to be drawn into a bidding war with Manchester United.

- U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi is set to leave FC Augsburg in the summer with the forward attracting interest from Dutch duo PSV and Feyenoord, according to Fabrizio Romano. Pepi has impressed on loan at FC Groningen, netting ten goals in 22 Eredivisie appearances, and looks unlikely to remain at Augsburg, following the conclusion of his loan spell. Romano reveals the 20-year-old is eager for a new challenge, with a move in the summer on the cards.

- Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful of securing a new deal for Lionel Messi, despite interest in the forward from Barcelona, report Sport. The report reveals that Kylian Mbappe is keen for Messi to remain at the club, as are the owners -- however, the club are aware that it is becoming increasingly difficult for a deal to be reached. Barcelona have admitted to holding discussions with the Argentina international regarding a potential move, with Messi's future at PSG seemingly unclear.

- Al Hilal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, according to Calciomercato. The Spain international is set to leave the French giants at the end of the season, upon the expiration of his contract, The report indicates that Al Hilal are keen to sign an experienced defender in the summer, with the Saudi Arabian outfit working on a deal to acquire the 37-year-old.

- Manchester United are favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to Football Insider. The Netherlands international has been in impressive form this season, registering eight goals and nine assists in all competitions, attracting interest from across Europe in the process. Frimpong is under contract with the Bundesliga outfit until 2025, however, the report suggests that Leverkusen have accepted that the 22-year-old will depart in the summer. While Bayern Munich and Barcelona are thought to be interested, United have made Frimpong their first-choice target for right-back.

- Liverpool and Chelsea are both interested in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, as per Relevo. The Argentina international is set to be one of the most sought-after players in the summer transfer window, with the report stating that both Liverpool and Chelsea have increased their interest in the playmaker in recent weeks. Liverpool look set to undergo a midfield overhaul in the summer with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all potentially leaving on a free transfer, while Chelsea are eyeing Mac Allister as the perfect partner to Enzo Fernandez in the middle.