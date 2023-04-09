The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: If Frimpong doesn't pan out, Man United want Pavard

Manchester United are looking at Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard and Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, as has been reported by Football Insider.

The report states that the Red Devils are looking for a right-back, and while Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong is the priority target to sign, Bayern Munich also hold an interest in the 22-year-old Frimpong. If the Man United are beaten to the signing of Frimpong, the Premier League club could instead throw all their efforts behind signing Pavard.

With the 27-year-old Pavard's standing in the Bayern team likely to be under added threat upon Frimpong's arrival, that could create a suitable Plan B for Man United, with various outlets already reporting that Pavard could leave the Allianz Arena.

Another Football Insider report echoes ESPN's previous reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Veiga ahead of a possible summer move, having already scouted the 20-year-old on several occasions.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen in central midfield and Veiga has been enjoying a breakthrough campaign for Celta Vigo, recording nine goals and four assists in 26 LaLiga matches so far this term.

Even so, a third report states that midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is keen to make his current loan from Bayern Munich permanent with Man United also looking to complete a deal. Bayern are expected to demand between €25m and €30m for the 29-year-old, who has settled in well since moving to Old Trafford in the winter window.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain want to sign 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in the summer, according to Foot Mercato, who add that unnamed clubs from England and Italy are also interested. After coming through Les Parisiens' academy, Diaby played a total of 34 games for the PSG first-team before moving to Germany in the summer of 2019.

- Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on Burnley winger Anass Zaroury and sent scout Benjamin Frank to watch the 22-year-old, claims The Sun, who add that Olympique de Marseille, Monaco and Standard Liege have also watched him. Having seen the Morocco international help the Clarets reclaim their place in the Premier League, BVB could make Zaroury part of a recruitment drive if Jude Bellingham leaves in the summer.

- Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, according to Football Insider, who add that Paris Saint-Germain could rekindle their interest in the 30-year-old. The Blues are said to be willing to accept offers in the region of £20m, with West Ham United and Fulham also looking at the Morocco international.

- Internazionale like Tigre striker Mateo Retegui but will not commit to signing him until June, reports Calciomercato, with the probable valuation of around €20m for the 23-year-old potentially causing problems for the Champions League quarterfinalists. I Nerazzurri would need to qualify for Europe's primary competition again and complete certain transfers to make a deal happen, while Retegui -- who scored on his national team debut -- has made no secret of his desire to play in Italy.

- Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Brentford goalkeeper David Raya will not sign a new contract, with his current one expiring in 2024. The Premier League outfit will aim to bring in €40m for the 27-year-old in the summer, with Raya's hope being that one of the big-name clubs monitoring the Spaniard will make a move when the transfer window opens.