The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern focused on Kolo Muani

Bayern Munich are pushing to sign a striker in the summer transfer window and have focused on Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, according Sky Sports Deutschland.

This comes with the Bavarian club feeling that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is too injury prone and that 17-year-old Mathys Tel needs time to develop.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has often been discussed but is no longer as popular at Bayern, while Victor Osimhen's transfer valuation of over €100m makes a deal unlikely for Napoli star.

Benfica's Goncalo Ramos is being looked at, having recorded 36 goal contributions in 38 games across all competitions this term and impressing for the Portugal national team. The 21-year-old is represented by Gestifute, who Bayern have previously worked with when they signed Joao Cancelo and Renato Sanches.

Bayern have also expressed interest in Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, according the Ekrem Konur, although that would be likely due to the Argentina star having signed an extension at the Etihad last month.

As such, Kolo Muani is the striker Bayern are most keen on due to his Bundesliga experience, with 33 goal contributions in 38 competitive matches this term.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt have already told Bayern that they will not be accepting any offers under their valuation of €100m plus add-ons for the France star. Kolo Muani has no release clause and a contract that is set to run until the summer of 2027.

Bayern Munich look to continue their tradition of signing their rivals' top players as Eintracht's Randal Kolo Muani is now on a transfer target. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain strategic advisor Luis Campos is a big admirer of Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo and could make an effort to sign him, reports Foot Mercato. Nice are likely to do all they can to keep the 23-year-old and there will also be competition from other clubs, although Todibo's strong display against PSG -- and specifically Kylian Mbappe -- on the weekend has put him even higher in their estimations.

- Arsenal are monitoring Ryan Gravenberch and the midfielder's situation at Bayern Munich, as reported by Florian Plettenberg, although it is added that there have been no negotiations yet. Even with the competition in the Gunners' midfield, it is felt that the 20-year-old could get more game time in North London having managed just 702 minutes across all competitions so far this season.

- Lazio have prepared a four-year contract proposal that would increase midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's wage to €4m and include a €60m release clause but the 28-year-old is set to turn it down, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2024. This comes with Juventus, AC Milan and clubs from the Premier League showing interest in the Serbia international.

- Chelsea and Crystal Palace are the latest clubs to show an interest in young Gambian striker Adama Bojang, reports the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old's transfer is valued at £650,000, having caught the eye of several clubs while representing Gambia at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations. Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Napoli, Marseille, Ajax and Antwerp are also said to be looking at him.