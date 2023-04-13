Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has struggled for game time. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal eye Gravenberch

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, says Footmercato.

Gravenberch, 20, moved to Bayern from Ajax for around €18 million last summer but has only played 17 times in the Bundesliga, with only one appearance from the start, and was an unused sub for the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Gravenberch will try and impress new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, but if he fails then the Netherlands international will explore a move in the summer.

Bayern are also set to sign Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig on a free transfer, with Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich currently the first-choice midfielders, leaving Gravenberch with more competition for a place.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all looking to upgrade their options in midfield when the transfer window opens and have asked to be kept informed of any developments over Gravenberch's future.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Rating the best impact subs

LIVE BLOG

08.21 BST: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. says he is looking forward to the arrival of Brazil compatriot Endrick.

Los Blancos announced in December they had reached a €72m deal with Palmeiras to sign the 16-year-old forward when he turns 18 in July 2024.

"I have great affection for Endrick, I'm always rooting for him," Vinicius said. "I was happy that he won the Campeonato Paulista and that he scored both goals in the final. We're expecting him here soon."

Endrick has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Palmeiras this season, scoring two goals.

08.00 BST: Manchester City are leading the race for Jude Bellingham after Liverpool backed away from a deal for the England midfielder, sources have told ESPN.

Real Madrid remain interested in Bellingham but City are growing increasingly confident they can land the 19-year-old from Borussia Dortmund.

City are actively looking to sign at least one midfielder in the summer window because of doubts over the long-term futures of Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract is due to expire in June, and Bernardo Silva.

Bellingham's transfer is likely to cost more than €130m, although Dortmund have not given up hope of keeping the teenager for one more season.

play 1:54 Why have Liverpool pulled out of the race for Jude Bellingham? Mark Ogden explains why Liverpool ending their interest in Jude Bellingham could be the "right decision" from the club.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Barcelona will push ahead in their efforts to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan in the summer, as has been reported by Diario Sport. The 32-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of this campaign and he will turn down any new offer from Man City as he wants to move to Camp Nou.

- Arsenal have made an enquiry about Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, reports Le Parisien, which adds that the 32-year-old is likely to stay at Stamford Bridge. This comes with Kante's deal expiring at the end of the season, although it is expected that he will sign a new one. The report also states that he could go to the Middle East "in two or three years."

- With the contractual situation surrounding Gavi at Barcelona remaining unresolved, the 18-year-old midfielder could be available as a free agent during the summer transfer window. Marca has reported that this has unsurprisingly resulted in interest from the biggest clubs in Europe, although there have not yet been any negotiations. Gavi and Barcelona remain calm about the situation, with the club making assurances that his is the first contract they will sort out.

- Fulham, Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United are all considering signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in the summer, reports Ekrem Konur. The 31-year-old will be a free agent, and it has been confirmed that the Brazilian will not renew his contract before its expiration at the end of the season, meaning he will leave Anfield after initially moving there in 2015.

- Real Madrid, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Arsenal all have scouts monitoring the development of Flamengo winger Matheus Goncalves, according to Ekrem Konur. The 17-year-old has made 11 first-team appearances for the club, only one of those being a start, scoring twice.

- French right-back Sacha Boey wants to leave Galatasaray as he wants to take a new step in his career, reports Foot Mercato. Crystal Palace and Wolfsburg have previously looked at the 22-year-old. It's reported that Premier League and Bundesliga interest remains and these leagues are the priority for Boey.