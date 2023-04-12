Mark Ogden explains why Liverpool ending their interest in Jude Bellingham could be the "right decision" from the club. (1:54)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gundogan has his mind made up to leave Man City for Barca

Barcelona will push ahead in their efforts to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan in the summer, as has been reported by Diario Sport.

Clearing the way for the move is the fact that 32-year-old's current contract is set to expire at the end of this campaign. He is said to be turning down any new offer from Man City as he wants to move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona's hierarchy were reportedly impressed by Gundogan's display in Man City's 3-0 Champions League quarterfinal first leg victory over Bayern Munich, which has removed any doubt that he is the man for them.

Barca and their coaching staff see Gundogan's versatility in midfield as something that could prove vital for them, while they also like his performance levels and physical conditioning.

Gundogan had initially wanted a wage similar to the one he receives at the Etihad but that will not be possible due to Barca's financial issues. Now efforts are underway to reach a financial agreement, with Barca hoping to come up with a formula by offering more than the two years originally planned for the contract.

Barcelona are adamant that they will reduce their wage bill and be able to sign Gundogan without any problems this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan played every minute of Manchester City's win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday. Michael Zemanek/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal have made an enquiry about Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, reports Le Parisien, who add that the 32-year-old is likely to stay at Stamford Bridge. This comes with Kante's current Blues deal expiring at the end of the season, although it is expected that he will sign a new one. A source also stated that he could go to the Middle East "in two or three years."

- With the contractual situation surrounding Gavi at Barcelona remaining unresolved, the 18-year-old midfielder could still be available as a free agent during the summer transfer window. Marca have reported that this has unsurprisingly resulted in interest from the biggest clubs in Europe, although there have not yet been any negotiations. Gavi and Barcelona remain calm about the situation, with the club making assurances that his is the first contract they will sort out.

- Fulham, Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United are all considering signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in the summer, reports Ekrem Konur. The 31-year-old will be a free agent, and it has been confirmed that the Brazilian will not renew his contract before its expiration at the end of the season, meaning he will leave Anfield after initially moving there in 2015.

- Real Madrid, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Arsenal all have scouts monitoring the development of Flamengo winger Matheus Goncalves, according to Ekrem Konur. The 17-year-old has made 11 first-team appearances for the club, only one of those being a start, scoring twice.

- French right-back Sacha Boey wants to leave Galatasaray as he wants to take a new step in his career, reports Foot Mercato. Crystal Palace and Wolfsburg have previously looked at the 22-year-old. It's reported that Premier League and Bundesliga interest remains and these leagues are the priority for Boey.