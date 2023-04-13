The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kane wants to stay in Prem, but Bayern think they can change his mind

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is keen to remain in England and try to make Premier League history, but Bayern Munich are prepared to put in an "attractive offer" to entice him, per the Independent.

The England captain has been linked with a move to the German outfit heavily over the last year since the departure of Robert Lewandowski, and Bayern are still in need of a striker, which has made 29-year-old Kane an attractive prospect. Kane is entering the last 12 months of his current deal at Spurs and it remains unclear whether he will sign a new contract with the North London club, which could force Tottenham to make a deal to move Kane on in the summer.

The report reveals that while Kane would prefer to stay in England, with the forward on 206 Premier League goals and eyeing up Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals.

But Bayern have not been discouraged too much from making a bid in the summer because it is understood that Spurs are reluctant to allow Kane to leave for another Premier League club, increasing the chances of a move to the Bundesliga champions.

Despite a successful career with Tottenham, trophies have been elusive, with the forward finishing runner-up in the Premier League in 2016, as well as losing two League Cup finals alongside a Champions League final defeat in 2019. Bayern, on the other hand, have enjoyed domestic dominance over the last decade, which would likely appeal to Kane as he looks to add team hardware to his list of personal achievements.

However, Manchester United are also thought to be admirers of Spurs' record goalscorer as manager Erik ten Hag looks to sign a high-profile striker in the summer. The Red Devils have also been linked with younger strikers such as Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, indicating that United may feel better suited to signing a more long-term option than Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane continues to be linked with Bayern Munich. Chloe Knott/Danehouse/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Argentina international looks set to depart Brighton in the summer, however, with a contract at the club until 2025, the South-Coast club will likely demand a hefty fee. Liverpool, in particular, look set for a midfield overhaul in the summer with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita set to leave Anfield.

- Chelsea are keen to sign Raphinha this summer, according to Sport. The report suggests Barcelona are aware of the interest from the Premier League giants, however, the Catalan club would prefer to prioritise other departures, before considering allowing the Brazilian to leave the Nou Camp. The Blues are reported to be admirers of Raphinha and regard him as a potential missing piece in the puzzle.

- Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Manchester CIty are monitoring Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to Foot Mercato. The French club are said to be hopeful of securing €60m for the 22-year-old, who has registered two goals, alongside eight assists in all competitions this season. With a contract at Nice until June 2025, the Ligue 11 outfit are under little pressure to sell cheaply this summer.

- Barcelona remain eager to sign Ilkay Gundogan and are set to meet with the midfielder's agent, as per Ekrem Konur. The Manchester City captain is out of contract with the Citizens at the end of the season, and has emerged as one of Barcelona's premier targets for the summer. The 32-year-old is thought to be an ideal signing financially, as cash-strapped Barcelona look to find a way to comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play rules, but he would also offer much-needed experience to a youthful squad.

- Roma are in advanced talks with midfielder Houssem Aouar but face competition from Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will not extend his contract at Lyon and will be out of contract at the end of the season. Romano reveals that Roma have offered the 24-year-old a five-year deal, although nothing has been signed yet between the parties.