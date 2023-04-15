Mark Ogden explains why Liverpool ending their interest in Jude Bellingham could be the "right decision" from the club. (1:54)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Is Jude willing to buy into Pep's philosophy?

Manchester City lead the race for Jude Bellingham but the Premier League giants want assurances over the midfielder's desire to play under manager Pep Guardiola, reports the Mirror.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Rating Europe's best impact subs

The paper suggests that due to the £130 million valuation from Bellingham's club, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool have been forced to cut their interest in the 19-year-old, leaving rivals Man City in pole position to sign the England international. Earlier in the week, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp likened their interest in Bellingham to a child asking for a Ferrari at Christmas, indicating that a move for the Dortmund talisman looks unlikely.

Real Madrid are also believed to hold an interest in the youngster, however, the Spanish club will have to allow players to depart the Bernabeu first, before they make a move for the former Birmingham City midfielder.

Shrewd business from the Premier League champions in recent years, which has seen the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus leave for hefty fees, leaves City in a promising financial position to acquire Bellingham in the summer.

Man City want assurances over Jude Bellingham's desire to play under manager Pep Guardiola before making a record-breaking move. Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal have set their sights on forward Ollie Watkins this summer, according to Football Insider. The 27-year-old has been in impressive form for Aston Villa this season, notching 15 goals in all competitions, with the report suggesting the Gunners will monitor his contract situation at the club. Villa manager Unai Emery -- Arsenal's former head coach -- is reportedly eager to tie Watkins down to a long-term deal as he looks to build a team around the forward for next season.

- Midfielder Luka Modric wants to extend his stay at Real Madrid and is waiting for the club to open talks regarding a new deal, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Croatia international is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, it is believed the 37-year-old has turned down a €60m offer from one of the clubs in the Gulf and wants to see out his career with Los Blancos.

- Chelsea have identified Internazionale goalkeeper Andre Onana as a back-up target, if they cannot sign Brentford's David Raya, according to Ekrem Konur. The Blues are in the market for a new shot-stopper in the summer and have been rumoured to be interested in Raya, though they face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, which dampens their chances of securing the 27-year-old's signature.

- Bayern Munich must slash their asking price for Marcel Sabitzer if Manchester United are to sign the Austria international, according to the Sun. The report reveals the German outfit are happy to let Sabitzer leave in the summer, however, they will demand €25m to part ways with the 29-year-old. Sabitzer has impressed at Old Trafford since his loan move in January and is believed to be keen to sign permanently for the Red Devils.

- Leicester City are eyeing Aston Villa duo Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey ahead of the summer, using the lure of manager Dean Smith, reports Football Insider. The pair have impressed on loan at Championship club Middlesborough this season and the Foxes have reported identified them as ideal signings if they suffer relegation. New manager Smith has a reputation for nurturing young talent, with Ramsey spending the first half of the season on loan under Smith at Norwich City. Leicester are hopeful Smith's reputation and relationship with the duo could tempt them to make the switch in the summer.