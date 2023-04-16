The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Leipzig, Milan tracking Balogun

RB Leipzig will compete with AC Milan to sign Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The striker has impressed on loan at Stade de Reims this season, with only Kylian Mbappe, Jonathan David and former Gunners frontman Alexandre Lacazette bettering his 18 Ligue 1 goals so far this term.

Even so, there is no guarantee that Balogun will stay in North London once his loan comes to an end, with strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah already plying their trade at the Emirates. It is understood that Balogun will speak to Mikel Arteta to find out the Spanish manager's plans at the end of the season.

Despite the potential competition the 21-year-old could face, Arsenal are happy with how Balogun has progressed and would not be willing to consider any offers under €30 million.

Milan will be taking note, as their interest in Balogun is becoming increasingly concrete and will continue to do so in the coming weeks. However, they are not alone, as it is suggested that Leipzig have already made contact with Balogun's agent ahead of a possible move in the summer transfer window.

The striker has played most of his youth international football for England's various age groups but is also eligible for the United States.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has excelled in Ligue 1 this season, leading to questions over the striker's future. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are leading the race to sign AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi despite Chelsea and Manchester City also registering their interest, reports Football Insider. The Red Devils have sent multiple scouts to watch the 25-year-old and all of them have come back with positive reports, which has seen him become a priority option as the Premier League side aims to improve coach Erik ten Hag's defensive options.

- AS Roma are turning their attention to signing Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Serie A club missed out on signing the 23-year-old last summer but the Frenchman has now told Frankfurt that he won't renew his contract, leaving the door open for Jose Mourinho's Roma to sign the defender on a free transfer.

- Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Lille will demand €65m for Canada international striker Jonathan David during the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of big clubs in recent months, with his tally of 20 Ligue 1 goals this season catching the eye.

- Chelsea are monitoring Middlesbrough midfielder Finley Cartwright as the Blues aim to bring new talent into their academy, according to Fabrizio Romano. Born in 2006, he is currently playing for Middlesbrough's Under 18s.