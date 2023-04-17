England stars Declan Rice and Ivan Toney are reportedly among Newcastle United's top transfer targets this summer. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Howe plans trio of star signings

Newcastle United are set to make a move for three England internationals this summer as manager Eddie Howe looks to add some "elite" talent to his squad, according to the Telegraph.

Talks are reported to have been conducted with the board over potential future transfer moves, with the Magpies keen to build on their promising Premier League results this season.

West Ham United star Declan Rice is believed to be among the top names on their short list, with a move for the 24-year-old one of two that they will look to make in midfield, as Leicester City playmaker James Maddison is also on their radar.

Maddison, 26, has been linked with the club in previous transfer windows, and it looks as though Newcastle could finally make their approach after his impressive campaign for the Foxes that has seen him contribute to 15 goals in 24 Premier League games. Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who was on Newcastle's books from 2015 to 2018, is also being tipped for a return to St. James' Park.

To ensure the club's transfer moves are aligned with financial fair play regulations, it is understood that Howe could look to offload some players as he streamlines his squad ahead of next season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich won't listen to offers for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch despite interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, writes Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently but it looks as though new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel intends to make him a part of his plans, with the Allianz Arena hierarchy confident that Gravenberch will become a vital asset to the squad.

- Barcelona are confident of landing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, reports the Times. The 32-year-old is set to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in the summer, and still yet to make his final decision; it is understood that the Blaugrana are now optimistic of tempting him to Spotify Camp Nou on a two-year contract.

- Eintracht Frankfurt are set to submit a written offer to Borussia Dortmund for on-loan midfielder Ansgar Knauff, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Knauff, a Germany under-21 international, has begun to play a more prominent role for the Bundesliga side this season, and it looks as though their intentions are to make him a long-term part of their squad.

- Talks between West Ham and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski are set to commence over a contract extension, Football Insider says. The Poland international, who turns 38 on Tuesday, could see his current terms extended by a further year, having remained a key player for David Moyes' side this season. He has secured three clean sheets in his past five Premier League matches.