TOP STORY: PSG's revamp has Kane as priority

Paris Saint-Germain have made Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane their top priority for the summer, according to Le Parisien.

The Ligue 1 side are understood to be planning to refresh their forward options ahead of next season as talks over a new deal for Lionel Messi continue to stall. Kane, 29, is at the top of PSG's shortlist as a potential future partner alongside Kylian Mbappe.

PSG would challenge Manchester United for Kane's signature, with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag also believed to be interested in him. The England international has also been previously linked with Bayern Munich.

The race for Kane's transfer will be an expensive one, as Spurs are likely to demand a transfer fee in the region of £100 million.

Kane has been in excellent form this season, having scored 23 goals in 31 Premier League games.

- Bayern Munich are interested in landing Lille star and Canada international Jonathan David, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. It is understood that the Bundesliga have been monitoring the 23-year-old as they look to acquire a striker this summer, and talks are set to be held with manager Thomas Tuchel in the coming weeks as they look to narrow down their final shortlist.

- Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez is attracting interest from Brazilian sides Fluminense and Botafogo, reveals UOL. The 31-year-old is available as a free agent after his contract was terminated with Olympiakos, and it is reported that he would be looking for a contract of around £2.5m-per-year if he is to sign with a club in the Brazilian league. He has also been linked with clubs in MLS.

- Midfielder James Ward-Prowse will be allowed to leave Southampton if they get relegated this season, understands Talksport. The 28-year-old has been on the radar of West Ham United and Tottenham of late, while Newcastle United are also said to be interested in landing his signature. Ward-Prowse has contributed to nine goals in 31 appearances this season.

- Marseille have decided not to trigger the permanent option clause to sign defender Eric Bailly, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old centre-back has been on loan at the Ligue 1 club this season, where he has made 18 appearances across all competitions, and It is reported that Manchester United will be looking to move him on in the summer transfer window.

- Hoffenheim and Burnley are among the sides keen on FC Zurich defender Becir Omeragic, says Foot Mercato. The 21-year-old Switzerland youth international has been in impressive form this season, and that has seen interest in his services from across Europe begin to surface. He has made 16 Super League appearances in the current campaign.