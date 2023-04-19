Craig Burley says Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel got a reality check after his team exits the Champions League at the hands of Man City. (0:53)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Atalanta's Hojlund on Bayern's radar

Bayern Munich have added Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund to their list of options as they look to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, according to Sport Bild.

Providing new coach Thomas Tuchel with somebody to score the goals seems to be the club's priority, with the club already having several players on their list.

The Bavarians have shied away from Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen due to the 24-year-old's valuation being over €100 million, but remain keen on the Nigeria star.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani is also being looked at, although it is felt that the Frenchman doesn't completely fit the profile of striker they are aiming to bring in.

Then there is Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, who has long been linked with Bayern but would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old Hojlund is now the latest option, but since the Danish youngster has a contract with Atalanta that runs until 2027, it could also take a big chunk of change to sign him.

Hojlund has recorded seven goals and three assists in 26 Serie A appearances for La Dea this season, having moved from Sturm Graz in August 2022.

It is added in the report that Bayern are not interested in Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug nor Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

Rasmus Hojlund is now on Bayern Munich's list of potential new strikers. Fabrizio Andrea Bertani/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Foot Mercato has suggested that Marseille is the latest club hoping to sign Folarin Balogun, following the striker's impressive loan from Arsenal to Stade de Reims. Their report states that AS Monaco, Lille and AC Milan are also interested in the 21-year-old, but outlets across Europe have also linked other clubs with him in recent months.

- Newcastle United and Manchester United are both showing major interest in Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, according to Football Insider. There is expected to be plenty of competition to sign the 21-year-old, whose agents have been in Italy, Spain and England to discuss a prospective summer move, with any deal set to be worth around £45m.

- Liverpool will allow Fabio Carvalho to leave in the summer, according to Football Insider, who add that this could be a permanent move despite the Reds' preference for the 20-year-old attacking midfielder to head out on loan. Football Insider also adds that Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing to bring in a club-record amount for Matheus Nunes, with Liverpool and Manchester United likely to battle to sign the 24-year-old. Newcastle United and Barcelona have also been linked with the Portuguese midfielder.

- Juventus are among the big-name European clubs looking at Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco, according to Calciomercato. The 18-year-old has made five appearances for Boca's first team, having impressed in the youth ranks for both club and country.

- Daniel Caligiuri and Augsburg have decided that the 35-year-old will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, as reported by Florian Plettenberg. The midfielder would like to continue playing in the Bundesliga, having spent his entire career in Germany.