The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal eye Real Sociedad duo

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Real Sociedad duo Robin Le Normand and Martin Zubimendi in action, says Fabrizio Romano.

Zubimendi, 24, has been linked with a move to Barcelona, who see him as an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, and also Manchester United. The midfielder has a release clause of €60 million and has been a key part of Real Sociedad's rise to fourth in LaLiga this season.

Defender Le Normand, 26, has a release clause of €50m and the Gunners are keen to sign him after their lack of defensive depth was exposed by an injury to William Saliba.

Real Sociedad aren't keen to let either player depart, but a €110m combined fee would be hard to turn down.

10.07 BST: Chelsea will receive £1m in compensation after allowing highly-rated coach Anthony Barry to join Bayern Munich, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

The two clubs have been locked in talks ever since Thomas Tuchel took up his position as Bayern head coach last month but a package has now been agreed.

Tuchel inherited Barry as part of his backroom staff when becoming Chelsea boss in January 2021 and together the pair won the Champions League within four months.

After joining Bayern, Tuchel confirmed his intention to bring Barry to the Allianz Arena. "My coaching staff wasn't prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility," he said. "Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over 10 years, will be there. We're hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea."

09.50 BST: Joao Felix will have a place in the Atletico Madrid squad if he returns this summer, says club president Enrique Cerezo.

Felix, 23, joined Chelsea in January on a six-month loan from Atletico but has failed to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Amid reports that Chelsea will not make a move to sign the €126m forward on a permanent basis this summer, with Felix likely to return to Atletico, Cerezo said: "Joao? We don't know what will happen. In football you can't take something for granted. He will have a space in the team if he returns."

09.35 BST: Arsenal and Man United are among the clubs keen on Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui, according to 90min.

Mazraoui, 25, moved to Bayern on a free transfer from Ajax in the summer but hasn't cemented his place in the first XI under Julian Nagelsmann or new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Morocco international impressed for his country at the World Cup and is now looking to move on after growing frustrated with his lack of game time.

Inter, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are also linked in the report, alongside Premier League sides Newcastle United, Wolves, West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

09.03 BST: Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has resigned after he had his 30-month suspension from football upheld by Italy's highest sports court on Thursday.

Juventus had their 15-point deduction suspended, lifting the club up to third in Serie A. However, the court upheld several bans on directors, including Paratici and Andrea Agnelli, although Pavel Nedved was one of six former board members whose appeals were accepted.

Spurs said in a statement: "Yesterday, Fabio Paratici was unsuccessful with an appeal against his Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ban on certain football related activities.

"FIFA ruled to extend the ban worldwide and, whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our Managing Director of Football. Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the Club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC and FIFA rulings."

Paratici's ban was extended worldwide by FIFA last month -- which he has appealed and is still waiting to hear the result of -- and Spurs announced shortly after the Italian would take a leave of absence.

His ban was issued for his part in a false accounting scandal involving Juventus, where he worked for 11 years, that led to the club's board resigning en masse in November.

08.30 BST: Chelsea must try to offload as many players as possible from their bloated squad by June 30 to avoid financial fair play problems, reports the Evening Standard.

Chelsea have spent more than £600m on players since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took control of the club a year ago. But with the club almost certain to be without any European football next season after Tuesday's Champions League exit to Real Madrid, with the Blues languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, funds are needed to balance the books.

The report states that Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will all be made available for transfer. Mason Mount, about to enter the final 12 months of his contract, is almost certain to leave and is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Players must be offloaded by the end of June for the funds to count in the 2022-23 financial accounts, but their desperation to bring in funds will put rival clubs in a position of power in negotiations. Added to that, clubs often don't start doing their transfer business until preseason is under way in July.

- Discussions between Barcelona and Inter Milan are ongoing over a potential swap deal involving midfielders Franck Kessie and Marcelo Brozovic, reports Sport. With Barcelona's financial situation, a player exchange for the 30-year-old Brozovic looks to be the only way that a move could be completed. The Nerazzurri are keen admirers of 26-year-old Kessie, and are open to negotiating a potential deal.

- An offer of €150m will be required to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are all keen on the 24-year-old, but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is doing everything he can to keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

- Napoli are focusing their efforts on an attempt to sign Atlanta United winger Thiago Almada, writes Calciomercato. The 21-year-old Argentina international, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Internazionale and Juventus, has been in impressive form in MLS since joining the Five Stripes from Velez Sarsfield for $16 million in December 2021, having contributed to 22 goals in 35 league matches across two seasons. Almada was part of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup -- becoming the first active MLS player to do so -- and is garnering more attention from across Europe following his performances.

- Villarreal defender Pau Torres is on the radar of Aston Villa, writes Football Insider. Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to reunite with the 26-year-old, and will join the race despite plans by the Yellow Submarine to offer him a contract extension. Torres, a Spain international, is contracted at Estadio de la Ceramica until the summer of 2024.

- Marseille have made Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria their top priority in the transfer window, according to Foot Mercato. With the Ligue 1 side keen to move on Matteo Guendouzi, it looks as though they have identified the 26-year-old as his replacement. Zakaria, on loan at Chelsea this season, has made just five Premier League starts.

- Brighton have no plans to part ways with winger Simon Adingra on a permanent basis, reports Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old has been in excellent form for Belgian club Union St. Gilloise this season, where he has contributed to 22 goals in 42 matches across all competitions, and despite clubs monitoring his situation, Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi is looking to use him as part of his first-team squad next season. Brighton and Union St. Gilloise are both owned by Tony Bloom.