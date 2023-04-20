Herc Gomez explains who he thinks is the favourite between Philadelphia Union and LAFC ahead of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal. (1:44)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Atlanta's Almada on Napoli's radar

Napoli are focusing their efforts on an attempt to sign Atlanta United winger Thiago Almada, writes Calciomercato.

The 21-year-old Argentina international, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Internazionale and Juventus, has been in impressive form in MLS since joining the Five Stripes from Velez Sarsfield for $16 million in December 2021, having contributed to 22 goals in 35 league matches across two seasons.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is reported to be looking to build on his success after acquiring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae last summer, with Almada emerging among the names at the top of the shortlist for Gli Azzurri.

Almada was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup -- becoming the first active MLS player to do so -- and looks to be garnering more attention from across Europe following his promising performances.

Atlanta's Thiago Almada, part of Argentina's World Cup winning squad, seems to be on the verge of a European move. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Discussions between Barcelona and Inter Milan are going over a potential swap deal involving midfielders Franck Kessie and Marcelo Brozovic, reports Sport. It is understood that the Blaugrana are looking at ways to help their financial situation this summer, and having held interest in Brozovic, 30, a player exchange deal looks to be the only way that a move could be completed. The Nerazzurri are believed to be keen admirers of 26-year-old Kessie, and they are open to negotiating a potential deal.

- An offer of €150m will be required to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are all reported to be keen on the 24-year-old, but the latest indicates that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is doing everything he can to keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

- Villarreal defender Pau Torres is on the radar of Aston Villa, writes Football Insider. It is reported that Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to reunite with the 26-year-old, and will join the race for him despite plans by the Yellow Submarine to offer him a contract extension. Torres, a Spain international, is contracted at Estadio de la Ceramica until the summer of 2024.

- Marseille have made Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria their top priority in the next transfer window, according to Foot Mercato. With the Ligue 1 side keen to move on from Matteo Guendouzi, it looks as though they have identified the 26-year-old as his replacement. Zakaria, on loan at Chelsea this season, has made just five Premier League starts.

- Brighton have no plans to part ways with winger Simon Adingra on a permanent basis, understands Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old has been in excellent form for Union St. Gilloise this season, where he has contributed to 22 goals in 42 matches across all competitions this season, and despite clubs monitoring his situation, Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi is looking to use him as part of his first-team squad next season.