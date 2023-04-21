James Olley feels the situation at Chelsea could become toxic if results don't improve after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. (1:08)

TOP STORY: PSG aim to beat Chelsea for Osimhen

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer €150 million to Napoli for Victor Osimhen's transfer in order to fend off interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, according Football Insider.

PSG's bid is specifically geared toward beating the Blues, who are prepared to offer €100m for the Nigeria international's move.

Osimhen has recorded 26 goals and five assists in 31 games across all competitions, leading Napoli towards a long-awaited Serie A title and a run into the Champions League quarterfinals.

Osimhen's contrct at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is set to run until 2025, although various clubs will be keen to sign him immediately. PSG are looking for a push to win their first ever Champions League while Chelsea have been searching for an answer to their lack of goals.

Victor Osimhen will be the target of some serious transfer bids this summer. Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are interested in Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva, according to Ekrem Konur, with the 19-year-old catching the eye in his breakthrough season at first-team level. It is expected that the Red Devils will face competition for Silva from Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, Juventus and Napoli.

- Barcelona have made a huge contract offer to Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in an attempt to sign the 31-year-old as a free agent in the summer, reports Football Insider. The Brazilian's contract expirse at the end of the season and has yet to decide on the next club he will join, but it is suggested that he has also received offers from Real Madrid and an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

- Following months of negotiations, Udinese are set to sign FC Cincinnati striker Brenner, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A club has been working hard to bring in the 23-year-old Brazilian, who scored 18 MLS goals last season.

- Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto is on the shortlists of Everton and West Ham United, according to Ekrem Konur, but adds that the 22-year-old is not a priority for either club. Alberto has recorded four goals and four assists in 14 matches across all competitions this season.

- Sky Sports Italia have reported that Amir Rrahmani has agreed a new contract that will keep the centre-back with Napoli until the summer of 2027, with the option of another year. The 24-year-old's current deal is set to expire in 2024, although his impressive defensive partnership with Kim Min-Jae has proven that he should stay with Gli Azzurri past that.