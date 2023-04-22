Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are interviewed moments after their club Wrexham is promoted to the Football League. (0:51)

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle United think they can woo Raphinha from Barcelona

Newcastle United are keen to make a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha in the summer, according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

The Magpies were interested in a transfer for the Brazil international before the current campaign, but he eventually moved from Leeds United to Camp Nou, with his desire to represent the Blaugrana playing a key part in the deal.

With Newcastle poised for Champions League football next season, the club are expected to make another play for the 26-year-old given Barcelona's financial struggles, which could mean they would be willing to part ways with Raphinha. The report goes as far as to suggest Barcelona must reduce their salary budget by €200m and bring in €100m in transfer fees to reach financial security.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has called upon Raphinha throughout this season, with the winger recording nine goals and nine assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this term -- but the player's visible frustrations when being substituted are going against him. In addition, Raphinha is said to want to play on the right wing, where Xavi prefers to deploy Ousmane Dembele.

Due to those factors, while Raphinha isn't a priority departure for the Blaugrana, the LaLiga giants are expected to be open to it, especially as there is plenty of interest from the Premier League, especially due to Raphinha's experience in England and status as a Brazil international.

Newcastle also want 18-year-old Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque, who Barcelona are keeping an eye on for the future.

Raphinha has played a key role for Barcelona this season, but Newcastle United think they can make a play to sign the winger. JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona's priorities for the summer are Athletic Club centre-back Inigo Martinez, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, according to Fabrizio Romano, with all three players set to be a free agent in the summer. However, it is added that a deal for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is not in the advanced stages, with his name only being discussed internally.

- Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, according to Football Insider, with the 20-year-old having impressed on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion this season. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also monitoring Colwill's availability, while Liverpool have shown interest in Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'dicka.

- Internazionale, Juventus and Napoli are all looking at Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, reports Calciomercato, with the 27-year-old set to be a free agent when his contract expires in the summer. There will be competition from further afield in Europe, as it is suggested that Nice and Bayer Leverkusen have already come forward to make concrete offers to the Spaniard, although Grimaldo is waiting for a big name to make an approach.

- AC Milan and Internazionale are both monitoring the situation of Porto striker Evanilson, according to Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old Brazilian has recorded eight goals and nine assists in 32 matches across all competitions this season.

- Aston Villa have held internal discussions about potentially signing Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker and midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to Football Insider, who add that City could be tempted by a £55m offer for the pair. Walker, 32, could leave Man City in the summer after losing his starting spot, while Phillips, 27, has only managed 102 Premier League minutes since joining City from Leeds United in the summer.