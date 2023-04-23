The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City, Liverpool interested in Mount if he doesn't stay at Chelsea

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to a report by Florian Plettenberg.

There has been plenty of talk around the 24-year-old's future, which has been further fuelled by his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2024. The Sky Sport reporter says that discussions regarding an extension for Mount are complicated, with the England international's wage demands serving as the biggest obstacle.

Mount is reportedly asking for between €5m to €15m per year to stay with Chelsea, which is more than double his reported salary now.

At the same time, Chelsea are aware of the fact that Liverpool are pushing to sign Mount, while Man City also have an interest in signing the England international.

Mount came through the Blues' academy and has largely been a popular figure at Stamford Bridge, although he hasn't started any of Chelsea's last 11 matches across all competitions -- a run that has seen the management of both Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

He has managed a total of three goals and six assists in 35 matches this term in what has been a rocky campaign for Chelsea as a club, but has been part of previous success for Chelsea, including trophies in the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Supercup during his career with the Blues.

As extension talks with Chelsea continue, Mason Mount has attracted the interest of Liverpool and Manchester City. Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are planning to make a move for Aaron Hickey, claims The Sun, with manager Pep Guardiola wanting new and modern players in the position. While City are still interested in Fulham's Antonee Robinson, they are putting a transfer on hold due to the large fee, and while Hickey would be similar at £30m, the 20-year-old is younger and seen as more adaptable.

- Chelsea are pushing ahead with their efforts to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Football Insider, who add that the Blues have already made contact with the 19-year-old's representatives in an effort to get ahead of the competition. Manchester City have a clause to sign him that doesn't come into play until 2024, while Liverpool and Arsenal have both been scouting him.

- Arsenal are interested in signing Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque, according to Football Insider, who add that Barcelona and Chelsea are both closely monitoring the 18-year-old. With a number of big clubs watching on, the Brazilian outfit has stated that they want between £35m and £40m.

- Internazionale are interested in Empoli left-back Fabiano Parisi and midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. This comes a year after they signed Kristjan Asllani on loan from the same club with the view to making the deal permanent, although departures in their respective positions could be required for Inter to make a move.

- Real Madrid will prepare a new contract proposal for Eduardo Camavinga with an improved salary, reports Fabrizio Romano, as the 20-year-old has impressed in midfield and at left-back. While the Frenchman's current deal already lasts until 2027, Los Blancos want to increase his release clause and potentially take it up to €1bn, and the player wants to stay put despite links to the Premier League.