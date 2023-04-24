Transfer Talk: Manchester United join Chelsea in race for PSG's Neymar

After Brighton's Solly March skies a penalty over the crossbar, Victor Lindelof steps up and buries it, sending Manchester United to the FA Cup Final. (0:43)

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd join Chelsea in eyeing Neymar

Manchester United are joining Chelsea in keeping an eye on Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, as has been reported by Foot Mercato.

The 31-year-old is out for the season following an ankle injury in a 4-3 win against Lille in February, which has fueled rumours that his time in Paris may soon be over.

Chelsea looked into the possibility of a move last summer that didn't come to fruition, and have continued to be linked with the Brazilian in recent months. Sources told ESPN that Chelsea's new ownership met with PSG officials in Febuary to discuss Neymar's future.

There was previously a clause activated that keeps Neymar with PSG until 2027, although Les Parisiens are now hoping that he will depart long before that point. Neymar's salary is one of the reasons PSG want to see him leave, but that same factor also prevents many other clubs from signing him.

One club that could do so is Manchester United, who have reportedly been keeping an eye on him since the beginning of the year.

If they were to make a move, United would need to convince Neymar that Manchester is his best option as he doesn't want to leave Paris, then make an offer that satisfies PSG.

Is a move to the Premier League next up for Neymar? Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City will compete to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae for £40 million, claims the Sun, who add that Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 26-year-old. In addition, City are said to be interested in RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

- Barcelona have made Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the priority in their search for a new No. 9 in the summer transfer window, reports Sky Sports, who add that Liverpool's Roberto Firmino is also being considered. The Blaugrana are also looking at Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram and Athletico Paranaense's Vitor Roque.

- Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea will all send scouts to watch United States men's national midfielder Yunus Musah during Valencia's match against Real Valladolid on Thursday, according to Ekrem Konur. The 20-year-old is expected to play an important role as Valencia try to climb out of the relegation zone in LaLiga.

- Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, AS Roma and Marseille are all interested in signing Wilfried Zaha if the winger leaves Crystal Palace as a free agent this summer, reports The Guardian. Palace are offering the 30-year-old a four-year contract worth over £10m-per-season in an effort to keep him, but the Ivory Coast international also wants assurances over the Eagles' ambition to play in Europe. Zaha is likely to delay his decision until the end of the Premier League season and is expected to turn down an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

- Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are both interested in signing a player from the other, according to Florian Plettenberg, who suggests that the Blues have internally discussed Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel and made contact with the 25-year-old's agent. Plettenberg also states that BVB have put midfielder Conor Gallagher on their shortlist with his Chelsea future open, although there have been no concrete talks and the Blues value the 23-year-old at around €50m.