The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool confident on Mount

Liverpool are confident they lead the race for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount amid further Premier League interest, reports Football Insider.

The England international is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and while the Blues keen on retaining the Cobham graduate, they may be forced to part ways with the 24-year-old to ensure he does not leave for free next July.

Contract negotiations between Mount and Chelsea have been rumoured to have stalled in recent weeks. Mount is eager to become one of Chelsea's highest-earners to reflect his role at the club, however after a disappointing 2022-23 season, in which he has managed just three goals, his stock has fallen somewhat. He was also ruled out for the rest of the season due what interim manager Frank Lampard described as a "pelvic injury."

The report suggests that alongside Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Mount, however, it is believed the Merseyside giants are leading the race for the playmaker.

Liverpool look set for a midfield overhaul this summer, with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner potentially departing Anfield in the coming months. Jude Bellingham had previously been identified as a target for the summer, but sources told ESPN earlier this month that Manchester City now lead in the race to sign the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star.

The Reds look likely to miss out on Champions League qualification for next season, with Jurgen Klopp's side nine points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, which could harm their chances of landing Mount, however they remain confident in securing the midfielder's signature in the summer.

Mason Mount has been heavily rumoured with an exit from Cheslea. Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle will consider allowing winger Allan Saint-Maximin to depart the club this summer with AC Milan interested, reports Football Insider. The 26-year-old has managed just one goal for the Magpies this season and the report suggests the Premier League outfit will allow the Frenchman to leave if they receive a suitable bid in the summer. Several top clubs in Europe are thought to be monitoring the situation.

- Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Internazionale goalkeeper Andre Onana, as per Ekrem Konur. The Cameroon international has been impressive for the Italian giants this season, attracting the attention of many top clubs in Europe in the process. Chelsea are believed to be in the market for a new shot-stopper with inconsistent performances from Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga highlighting the need for a new long-term goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge.

- Newcastle are braced for a summer of huge spending with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby identified as targets, as per the Sun. The report suggests the Magpies are prepared to spend up to £150 million in the summer as Eddie Howe prepares a squad to compete in the Champions League next season. The left-back and left winger positions have been identified as areas that need reinforcement, with Tierney and Diaby seen as fits at Newcastle.

- Victor Osimhen is close to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain, however the Napoli striker would prefer a move to the Premier League or Bundesliga, according to Foot Mercato. It is believed that a move to England is the top priority of the Nigeria international, who has interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, while a move to Bayern Munich is also an acceptable club for the 24-year-old. While Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda and PSG's football advisor Luis Campos are believed to be close to agreeing a contract, the attraction of England and Germany dampen the chances of the French giants landing the Serie A top goalscorer.

- Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has given the green light to sign Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque, according to Sport. The Catalan club are desperate for a striker in the summer following a string of poor performances from Robert Lewandowski, with Roque at the top of their list. The report suggests Xavi likes the 18-year-old's style of play and the fact he offers a different option to Lewandowski, however the LaLiga giants face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for the Brazilian's signature.