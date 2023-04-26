Transfer Talk: Chelsea mull move for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea mull move for Bayern's Mane

Chelsea are considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League side are said to be keen to find an experienced forward this summer while being forced to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Mane, 31, looks to be one of the names on the Blues' short list amid hopes of tempting him to Stamford Bridge from the Allianz Arena.

The Senegal international was suspended earlier this month following an altercation with Bayern teammate Leroy Sane, and it is said that the Bundesliga champions could be willing to part ways with him if they can recoup the majority of the £35 million that Liverpool received for his signature last summer.

Mane, who has suffered a downturn in form since the turn of the year, scored his first Bundesliga goal of 2023 during the 5-1 victory over Mainz on Saturday.

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane could be on his way back to the Premier League if Chelsea decide to sign the ex-Liverpool man. CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

- Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has emerged as a potential target for AC Milan, writes Gazzetta dello Sport. The Rossoneri are keen to land a striker in the summer amid uncertainty over the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and they believe Morata's previous experience in Serie A make him a strong option. The 30-year-old has scored 11 goals in 31 LaLiga appearances this season.

- Villarreal are keen to sign midfielder Dani Parejo to a new contract, understands Relevo. The 34-year-old is set to become a free agent in the summer, and the latest indicates that the LaLiga side are determined to keep him. He has played a key role for the Yellow Submarine this season, having made 30 appearances in the league.

- Premier League clubs are set to join the race for Lens centre-back Kevin Danso, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old has captured the attention of teams across Europe with his performances in Ligue 1 as well as with the Austria national team this season, and it is reported that talks have already taken place over a potential move to England's top flight. He has also been linked with the Serie A and LaLiga.

- Fulham are considering offering winger Willian a new contract, writes UOL. It is reported that the Craven Cottage hierarchy have already begun discussions over the move, with the club interested in signing the 34-year-old to a two-year extension. He has been in promising form since returning to the Premier League after a spell with Corinthians, having contributed to six goals in 22 league matches for Marco Silva's side.

- The representatives of Arsenal's Reiss Nelson have offered him to AC Milan, says Calciomercato. The 23-year-old is set to be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer and despite ongoing talks over a new deal, he is considering a move away from the club. The Rossoneri would be willing to make the English winger one of their non-EU players if they can acquire him on a free transfer.