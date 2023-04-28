Gab Marcotti explains why he has doubts over whether Mauricio Pochettino would succeed as Chelsea manager. (2:38)

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal make Declan Rice their No. 1 target, track Mason Mount

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta will step up his plans for squad strengthening after securing Champions League football for next season, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice will be one of his key targets.

The Gunners' hopes of winning the Premier League title appear slim after Wednesday's 4-1 loss at Manchester City, who are now two points behind with two games in hand. Arteta is determined to add to his squad to make sure they can challenge next season.

Rice, who has regularly said he wants to play Champions League football, is tipped to leave West Ham this summer. The England international has been linked with most of the Premier League's top clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United. Hammers boss David Moyes has said he would expect a transfer fee of above £100 million for the 24-year-old.

The report adds that Arsenal have held exploratory talks with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, 24, who is about to move into the final year of his contract and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the next window. Liverpool appear to be leading the race.

Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda. To finance strengthening, the Gunners could offload Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Nicolas Pepe and Pablo Mari.

Arsenal want Declan Rice to become a key part of their midfield. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

08.30 BST: Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is looking to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with Bayern Munich among his options, according to Sport1.

The 28-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his deal in June, but with no Champions League football secured next season, the Croatia international is looking to bring his time in west London to an end.

Bayern are said to be interested in his services as they continue to build their shortlist of potential midfield reinforcements. With manager Thomas Tuchel an admirer of his former player, a switch to the Allianz Arena would suit the Blues, who would prefer a deal with a club from outside of the Premier League.

Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2019, and he has since gone on to make 139 appearances in England's top flight.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are ready to step up their pursuit of Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Sport. The 33-year-old has been keen on returning to the Camp Nou in recent months, and It is reported that he is prepared to accept a lower salary. He has scored just one goal in 14 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League this season.

- Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan is set to join Internazionale in the summer, reports Belgian newspaper HLN. The 24-year-old Canada star will make the switch to the San Siro for a fee of €15m, with a verbal agreement already reached. The Nerazzurri have been linked with him for a number of months as a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries, and it looks as though they are on the cusp of getting the move over the line.

- A proposal worth at least £50m will be required before Fulham will consider offers for defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, reveals Football Insider. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all interested in the 27-year-old, following an impressive debut season in the Premier League. Palhinha has made 29 appearances in the league.

- Atletico Madrid and Lazio are among the teams interested in acquiring Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. A fee of €20m would be required to sign the 22-year-old, who is in excellent form having scored eight goals in his last 10 matches across all competitions. He has earned 10 caps for the Mexico senior national team.

- Bayern Munich have identified Manchester United midfielder Casemiro as a dream signing this summer, according to Kicker. The Bundesliga champions are on the lookout for reinforcements in midfield when the transfer window opens, and the 31-year-old Brazil international is near the top of the Allianz Arena hierarchy's shortlist.