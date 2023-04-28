The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kovacic eyes Chelsea exit; Bayern keen

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is looking to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with Bayern Munich among his options, according to Sport1.

The 28-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his deal in June, but with no Champions League football secured next season, the Croatia international is looking to bring his time in west London to an end.

Bayern are said to be interested in his services as they continue to build their shortlist of potential midfield reinforcements. With manager Thomas Tuchel an admirer of his former player, a switch to the Allianz Arena would suit the Blues, who are reported to prefer a deal with a club from outside of the Premier League.

Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2019, and he has since gone on to make 139 appearances in England's top flight.

Mateo Kovacic could switch Chelsea for Bayern Munich. Michael Regan/Getty Images

- Barcelona are ready to step up their pursuit of Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Sport. The 33-year-old has been keen on returning to the Camp Nou in recent months, and It is reported that he is prepared to accept a lower salary to help the Blaugrana ensure that they comply with Financial Fair Play. He has scored just one goal in 14 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League this season.

- Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan is set to join Internazionale in the summer, understands Belgian newspaper HLN. It is said that the 24-year-old Canada star will make the switch to the San Siro for a fee of €15 million, with a verbal agreement believed to have already been reached between both clubs. The Nerazzurri have been linked with him for a number of months as a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries, and it looks as though they are on the cusp of getting the move over the line.

- A proposal worth at least £50m will be required before Fulham will consider offers for defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, reveals Football Insider. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all reported to be interested in the 27-year-old's signature, following an impressive debut season in the Premier League. Palhinha has made 29 appearances in the league this season, where he has become a mainstay in Marco Silva's side.

- Atletico Madrid and Lazio are among the teams interested in acquiring Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. It is understood that a fee of €20m would be required to sign the 22-year-old, who is currently in excellent form having scored eight goals in his last 10 matches across all competitions. He has also earned 10 caps for the Mexico senior national team.

- Bayern Munich have identified Manchester United midfielder Casemiro as a dream signing this summer, according to Kicker. The Bundesliga champions are understood to be on the lookout for reinforcements in midfield when the transfer window opens, and the latest indicates that the 31-year-old Brazil international is near the top of the Allianz Arena hierarchy's shortlist.