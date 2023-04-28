The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Neymar to Man Utd if club sale succeeds?

Manchester United will look to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar in the summer if the Old Trafford side is sold to Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, reports the Sun.

Sheikh Jassim is one of two interested bidders to take control of United, with sources telling ESPN on Friday that he has submitted a third and final offer for the club. Sources added there is confidence that the sale will succeed despite concerns that the current owners, the Glazer family, are determined to stay. The Glazers reportedly value the club at £6 billion, contrary to financial experts who have valued the club at closer to £3 billion.

A successful purchase could see the Red Devils drastically change their plans for summer recruitment, with the Sun's report suggesting that Neymar has been earmarked as a potential signing. The Brazilian has endured another impressive season for the French giants, netting 18 goals this season, however recurring ankle injuries has left PSG willing to part ways with the 31-year-old this summer.

Neymar is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2025 meaning United will likely have to dig deep into their pockets to sign the winger, however, this would not be a stumbling block if the takeover comes to fruition.

United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be in the market for attacking reinforcements in the summer as he looks to build a team that can compete for the Premier League next season. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen have also been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

Neymar could head to Manchester United if the club is sold to new ownership. Glenn Gervot/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Speaking of Harry Kane, the Tottenham forward is willing to see out his contract at the club, per the Telegraph. The 29-year-old has one year left on his current deal with the North London outfit and has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Bayern Munich ahead of the summer. The report suggests that Kane is considering seeing out his deal until June 2024, which would see the England captain depart on a free transfer next summer.

- Brighton lead Burnley in the race for veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner, report the Athletic. The 37-year-old will become a free agent in the summer and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi reportedly values the experience Milner could bring should the Seagulls qualify for Europe. Recently-promoted Burnley are also interested in the midfielder, with manager Vincent Kompany no stranger to Milner, having played alongside him at Manchester City.

- Liverpool and Arsenal have prepared bids for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this season, following the breakdown in talks over a contract renewal. With the England international's contract set to expire in June 2024, the Blues could be forced to part ways with the Cobham graduate this summer to ensure they do not lose Mount on a free transfer.

- Midfielder Paulo Dybala could remain at Roma if manager Jose Mourinho stays at the club, per CalcioMercato. The 29-year-old has been excellent under Mourinho, netting 16 goals in all competitions, however, with a reported release clause of just £10.6m for clubs outside Italy, there has been speculation over Dybala's future.

- Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches, report Football Insider. The report states the 25-year-old will be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer as the club prepares for a major rebuild ahead of next season.