TOP STORY: Bayern eye Kolo Muani but Frankfurt won't budge

Eintracht Frankfurt will dismiss offers of €70 million for striker Randal Kolo Muani amid interest from Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Frankfurt are reportedly aware of interest from their Bundelsiga rivals for Kolo Muani's signature. With the 24-year-old in excellent form in Germany's top flight, it is believed that it would take a "crazy" offer for them to consider parting ways with him this summer.

The France international, who is also attracting interest from the Premier League, has contributed to 23 goals in 28 Bundesliga matches this season. Oliver Glasner's side are planning to keep hold of him for one more campaign, though they would be open to offloading him after the 2024 Euros.

Kolo Muani signed a five-year contract at Deutsche Bank Park after arriving on a free transfer from Nantes last summer.

Randal Kolo Muani is on Bayern Munich's radar as their next striker. Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is set to extend his stay by one more year, according to Sport. The 34-year-old has been linked with a potential switch to MLS, but manager Xavi Hernandez has been able to persuade him to remain at Camp Nou. Busquets played a key role in the Blaugrana squad this season, having made 26 LaLiga appearances.

- Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are both keen on Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin, writes the Mirror. The Magpies are reported to be looking for a fee of around £50 million to part ways with the 26-year-old, who has scored just one goal in 20 Premier League appearances this season. Spurs are said to have already made an enquiry over a potential move.

- Liverpool are set to move forward with their approach for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, reports O Jogo. Multiple Premier League clubs are reported to be interested in the 22-year-old, but it is the Reds who are looking to move quickly in case they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Ugarte has a release clause in his contract that allows him to be signed for a fee of €60m.

- Newcastle United have shown the most interest from the Premier League in Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, understands Mundo Deportivo. The 20-year-old is understood to be on the radar of a number of clubs in England's top flight, while Celta are also looking to resist approaches from both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

- The race for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu is heating up with Aston Villa at the front of the queue for his signature, reveals the Mirror. Kokcu, 22, who is also the Eredivisie side's captain, is believed to be on the radar of six Premier League clubs, but Villa manager Unai Emery is already considering an offer ahead of the summer transfer window. The Turkey international has made 41 appearances across all competitions this season.