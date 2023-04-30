The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd, PSG monitoring Abraham

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both watching AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report says that the two European giants sent scouts to watch Roma's 1-1 draw on Saturday against AC Milan, in which Abraham opened the scoring. It is reportedly not the first time United's scouts have been to the Stadio Olimpico to watch the England international this season. Coach Erik ten Hag is looking for somebody to replace Wout Weghorst in the summer, with the Dutchman set to re-join Burnley upon the expiration of his loan deal at Old Trafford.

However, there could be competition from PSG, who are considering a move for Abraham ahead of Hugo Ekitike, who has been on loan at the Parc des Princes from Stade de Reims.

Chelsea also have the option to re-sign Abraham for €80 million, and Roma general manager Tiago Pinto is believed to be insisting that any club looking to sign him will need to meet that valuation. Even if a club does offer that, the Blues will be given first refusal to bring back the striker, who departed Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur's scouts were also in attendance for Saturday's match, although it isn't certain whether that was regarding Abraham.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Manchester United and PSG both reportedly sent scouts to watch Roma striker Tammy Abraham on Saturday. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, according to Football Insider, who add that a move could be difficult to complete financially despite PSG potentially looking to move on the 31-year-old. In another report, the same outlet suggests that Chelsea are joining multiple Premier League clubs in showing an interest in 19-year-old Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

- KVC Westerlo have beaten Manchester City to the signature of Melbourne City left-back Jordan Bos, according to FTBL. Both owned by the City Football Group, Bos was originally going to move from Melbourne to sister club Manchester, but Belgian side Westerlo have reportedly offer an A-League record fee to land the promising 20-year-old.

- Manchester United are ahead of Chelsea in their efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Achraf Hakimi, claims Football Insider, with Les Parisiens open to offers for the 24-year-old. The Blues are said to be struggling to put together a financial package to sign the Morocco international, while the Red Devils are prepared to meet PSG's demands of between £50m and £60m.

- Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are all monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, according to Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old has impressed for Palace since moving from Chelsea in 2021 and has made three appearances for England.

- Arsenal and Liverpool are taking an interest in the situation of Stade Rennais midfielder Lovro Majer, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old hasn't been as prominent this season as he has been previously for the Ligue 1 side and reportedly wants to leave.

- Juventus, Internazionale and AC Milan all have varying levels of interest in Monza left-back Carlos Augusto, reports Foot Mercato. The 24-year-old is a priority for Juventus, Inter have been observing the Brazilian, while Milan like him but are wary of meeting Monza's demands of at least €20m plus bonuses. There are also teams watching him from abroad in the form of Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayer Leverkusen.