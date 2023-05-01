The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd keep tabs on Lautaro

Manchester United have identified Lautaro Martinez as a potential summer signing with Internazionale willing to let the striker leave, as has been reported by Football Insider.

Inter's decision comes as they aim to raise funds for the summer, with it believed that the 25-year-old will be available for approximately £70 million.

If the Red Devils are unable to sign Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane after long-term links, they could turn to the Argentine as they look to strengthen up front.

It is suggested that Kane remains the priority, although Spurs' demands of £100m for their all-time top goalscorer may put off any suitors.

Martinez has recorded 21 goals and eight assists in 47 matches across all competitions this season, with Real Madrid and Arsenal also interested in signing him.

Martinez is seen as being the perfect forward for Erik ten Hag's high-intensity system at Old Trafford, and he is keen to play in the Premier League.

He is also a World Cup winner after being victorious with Argentina in Qatar and has played a key role in getting Inter to the Champions League semifinals, notably providing a goal and assist in the second leg of the quarterfinals victory over Benfica.

Lautaro Martinez is reportedly keen on playing in the Premier League. Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to hold talks with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as soon as the season ends, according to the Mirror, with the Spaniard increasingly confident that he can bring the 24-year-old to the Emirates. Rice's Hammers contract runs until 2024 and includes the option for another year.

- Al Ahli will try to persuade Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric to join them in the summer by making the 37-year-old a colossal financial offer, according to Foot Mercato. The Saudi Arabian league is trying to bring more big names, having already seen Cristiano Ronaldo join Al Nassr.

- Talks between Bayern Munich and the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani have started, according to Florian Plettenberg, who adds that €100m plus bonuses will be required to sign the French star. In another tweet, Plettenberg states that Manchester United are pushing harder for the 24-year-old at this stage, although Kolo Muani still hasn't made a decision on his future.

- Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are waiting to see how much Southampton will want for midfielder James Ward-Prowse if the Saints are relegated, according to the Daily Mail, who add that both clubs are also interested in Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison. In addition, Spurs are monitoring Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and loanee Dean Henderson, Brentford's David Raya, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman and Lyon's Castello Lukeba.

- Eintracht Frankfurt have made their first offer to permanently sign winger Ansgar Knauff from Borussia Dortmund, reports Florian Plettenberg, with the 21-year-old currently on loan to them. BVB are demanding €7m while Frankfurt are looking for a lower figure, although talks are positive and Knauff wants the permanent move to happen.