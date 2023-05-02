Julien Laurens says Lionel Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia and subsequent suspension by PSG is a result of the club putting an end to their leniency with star players. (1:32)

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG won't give Messi a new deal

Following Paris Saint-Germain's shocking decision to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks, L'Equipe have reported that the club will not renew the star player's contract.

Sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday that PSG handed Messi the suspension as a punishment for missing training to take a trip to Saudi Arabia without permission.

The Argentine will not play or train during his suspension period and also will not be paid, but it seems as though the impact of his trip will be even longer lasting.

L'Equipe states that not extending the 35-year-old forward's contract had been previously discussed. Messi would only be available for three more matches for PSG after missing the games after his suspension is served.

Among Messi's options if he leaves PSG include a return to former club Barcelona. Messi has also been linked with MLS side Inter Miami or a Saudi Arabian club.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid is the latest club to show an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, as reported by Le10Sport. Bayern Munich are the most serious about the 24-year-old, although Manchester United and PSG are also keen to sign him, with Eintracht set to demand at least €100 million for the France international's transfer.

- Tottenham Hotspur are set to rival Arsenal in their efforts to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the summer, reports the Evening Standard. Spurs have held a long-term interest in the 22-year-old and could move with Clement Lenglet likely to return to Barcelona after his loan and Davinson Sanchez facing an uncertain future, while the Gunners have identified him as somebody who could add depth to their backline.

- Internazionale see Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as a possible replacement for Milan Skriniar, according to the Daily Mail, with Skriniar set to leave Inter Milan for PSG when his contract expires at the end of the season. Inter are said to be impressed by the way the 25-year-old dealt with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland last weekend.

- Arsenal could return in the summer to make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto after long-term links with the 23-year-old, according to Football Insider. This comes with the Gunners looking to bring in a back-up option for Bukayo Saka, and they are monitoring the Portuguese as he makes a full return from the injury that kept him out between five months earlier this season.

- AS Roma are open to letting Tammy Abraham leave but not for under €40m to €45m, reports Calciomercato, a figure that is around half of Chelsea's option to re-sign the striker. Aston Villa have been repeatedly asking about the 25-year-old's future, while Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and PSG have all sent scouts to watch him.