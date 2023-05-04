Julien Laurens says Lionel Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia and subsequent suspension by PSG is a result of the club putting an end to their leniency with star players. (1:32)

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United to target Mbappe under Qatari ownership

Manchester United's potential new owner from Qatar is planning to make waves in the transfer market with a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, says Bild.

Qatar-backed Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani submitted his third and final bid to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family at the end of April, with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe also submitting a bid.

Sheikh Jassim is only interested in a a full takeover of the club, which would remove all debt and provide money for transfers. As such, a triple swoop of three France internationals is on the cards, with Mbappe being targeted alongside Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.

Mbappe, 24, is considered the best young player in world football and signed a new contract with PSG until the summer of 2024 after snubbing a free transfer to Real Madrid last summer. His transfer fee could break the €222m world record set by Neymar's move to Paris from Barcelona in 2017.

LIVE BLOG

08.30 BST: Real Madrid are optimistic of beating Manchester City to the signing of Jude Bellingham, but various sources have told ESPN it's too early to talk about any sort of agreement being reached.

Bellingham, 19, is one of the most sought-after players in the world and ESPN first reported Madrid's serious interest in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder last November.

Liverpool were thought to be the favourites to sign the England international at the time but Jurgen Klopp's side pulled out of the running last month.

Following Liverpool's withdrawal, sources told ESPN that Premier League champions City felt they were best positioned to land Bellingham's signature.

However, as reported by ESPN in recent months, Madrid have never given up hope of signing the former Birmingham City player and now believe they are the favourites to do so.

play 1:52 Why a move to Real Madrid is a 'no-brainer' for Jude Bellingham Steve Nicol explains why a potential transfer to Real Madrid would suit Jude Bellingham.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Barcelona are confident of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi in the summer, according to Footmercato. Sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that the 35-year-old will leave PSG at the end of the season. Despite Barcelona's continuing financial struggles that forced Messi to leave in 2021, the report claims that the club has no concerns of bringing him back. The Argentina international has also been linked with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal and MLS club Inter Miami.

- AC Milan are planning to hold a new round of contract talks with forward Rafael Leao, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. It is believed that the Rossoneri are keen to make progress over the 23-year-old's long-term future at San Siro before their Champions League semifinal clash with Internazionale, with hope that their proposal will be accepted to avoid distractions. Leao has been a key player for the Serie A side this season, having contributed to 19 goals in 31 league games.

- Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is on the radar of Al Ittihad, reveals Footmercato. The Saudi Pro League side are looking to follow in the footsteps of their rivals by acquiring a notable star from Europe, but they are also lining up potential alternatives amid reports that the 35-year-old is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu by another year.

- Chelsea and Manchester United are leading the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Multiple clubs are keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old, who has scored 26 goals in 33 matches across all competitions this season. It is reported that the two Premier League rivals are ahead of PSG in the race for his signature.

- On-loan Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst wants to remain at Old Trafford beyond next season, writes The Telegraph. The 30-year-old will return back to Burnley at the end of the season, but could be moved on with previous reports indicating that manager Vincent Kompany didn't see him as part of his system. It is reported that a decision is yet to be made on whether or not Erik ten Hag will choose to keep him at the club.