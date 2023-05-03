Craig Burley and Steve Nicol debate whether a return to Barcelona would be beneficial for the future of the club. (2:15)

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona believe Messi will return

Barcelona are confident of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi in the summer, according to Foot Mercato.

Sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that the 35-year-old will leave PSG at the end of the season. Despite Barcelona's continuing financial struggles that forced Messi to leave in the first place back in 2021, the report claims that the club has no concerns of bringing him back.

On Tuesday, PSG suspended Messi for two weeks after he took a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia without permission, and it is believed that was the final straw in what was already a difficult relationship with the Ligue 1 club.

The Argentina international has also been linked with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal and MLS club Inter Miami, though that potential transfer now looks to be difficult amid the optimism beginning to emerge from Camp Nou.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are planning to hold a new round of contract talks with forward Rafael Leao, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. It is believed that the Rossoneri are keen to make progress over the 23-year-old's future at the San Siro before their Champions League semifinal clash with Internazionale, with hope that their proposal will be accepted to avoid distractions. Leao has been a key player for the Serie A side this season, having contributed to 19 goals in 31 league games.

- Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is on the radar of Al Ittihad, reveals Foot Mercato. The Saudi Pro League side are reported to be looking to follow in the footsteps of their rivals by acquiring a notable star from Europe, but they are also lining up potential alternatives amid belief that the 35-year-old is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu by another year.

- Chelsea and Manchester United are leading the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Multiple clubs are keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old, who has scored 26 goals in 33 matches across all competitions this season. It is reported that the two Premier League rivals are ahead of PSG in the race for his signature.

- Manchester United's potential owners from Qatar are planning a triple swoop of three France internationals, understands Bild's Christian Falk. PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, and Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman are all said to be planned moves by the Sheikh Jassim Group, who are linked with a potential takeover at Old Trafford.

- On-loan Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst wants to remain at Old Trafford beyond next season, writes The Telegraph. The 30-year-old will return back to Burnley at the end of the season, but could be moved on with previous reports indicating that manager Vincent Kompany didn't see him as part of his system. It is understood that a decision is yet to be made on whether or not Erik ten Hag will choose to keep him at the club.