The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United want to make Kane-Rashford their top attacking duo

Manchester United are hopeful of signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, and they want to pair him with Marcus Rashford, who is being offered a pay raise to sign a new deal, according to the Telegraph.

The 29-year-old Kane is understood to be Man United's priority option this summer for new arrivals, and any potential deal is expected to require an offer in the region of £100 million.

Manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen to pair the England international with Rashford, who the club have made progress with recently regarding talks over a new contract at Old Trafford.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: What all 20 Prem teams have left to play for

Rashford, 25, is enjoying his best-ever season in Manchester, scoring 29 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils this campaign. As such, he is believed to be set to receive a contract that will put him among the club's highest earners.

While Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be watching Rashford's situation closely, he is considered a vital part of Man United's plans, and it looks as though the Red Devils will swiftly begin their approach for a No. 9 once they have secured his future, with Kane at the top of the shortlist.

Could Harry Kane be Marcus Rashford's newest teammate at Manchester United? Sources say efforts to sign Kane are underway. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Wolves have made an offer for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, reports Sport. The Premier League side have proposed a €30 million deal that will also include midfielder Ruben Neves, and it is understood that the Camp Nou hierarchy are considering the proposal, with the deal helping them manage their ongoing financial difficulties. Fati, 20, has scored just one goal in his last 15 LaLiga matches, and could be moved on this summer, while 26-year-old Neves is set to enter the final year of his contract next season.

- Internazionale striker Lautaro Martinez has been identified as a potential successor for Harry Kane at Tottenham, reveals Mundo Deportivo. The 25-year-old has remained in impressive form this season, having contributed to 29 goals in 47 matches across all competitions, and the latest indicates that Spurs are preparing to make a move for him if they offload their star striker this summer.

- Lazio are keen on acquiring Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, understands Calciomercato. The Serie A side are looking to strengthen their squad amid hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season, and the 28-year-old looks to be one of the first players that manager Maurizio Sarri is hopeful of acquiring. It is reported that a fee of €40 million would be required to land him, with Berardi deemed to be a key player for his side.

- Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee, according to Foot Mercato. The 23-year-old, who is also on the radar of clubs in the Premier League and Ligue 11, was a standout performer in the 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, and it looks as though interest is growing in his signature. He has contributed to 10 goals in 30 league matches this season.

- Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo remains on the radar of Arsenal, says Football Insider. The Gunners were previously linked with the 21-year-old in January, and it is said that they are keeping close tabs on his situation alongside Chelsea. Caicedo is believed to be keen to leave the Seagulls, though he did sign a new four-year contract at the Amex Stadium in March.