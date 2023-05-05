Declan Rice is on Arsenal's priority list as a summer signing. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: West Ham's Rice tops Arsenal's list

Arsenal will hand Mikel Arteta a £150 million transfer budget to sign three key signings with West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice the priority for this summer, according to the Independent.

The 24-year-old is understood to be the first signing that the Gunners will attempt this summer, with the Premier League side also looking to add a defender and a striker.

While Rice's contract is set to enter its final year in June, the Hammers have the option to activate a clause that would extend his stay at the London Stadium by a further year. ESPN sources revealed that David Moyes' side would be looking for a fee of £100m before agreeing to offload him.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Brighton's Moises Caicedo, Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool are pressing to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, understands Le Parisien. It is reported that the Reds have already enquired about the 21-year-old but with the Lisbon side looking to extend his contract, which includes a release clause of €45m.

- Brighton midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are attracting plenty of interest of late, but the Seagulls will reject offers of £70m, writes Sky Sports. Mac Allister, 24, has been linked with Liverpool over the past week, but with no release clause in his contract, Jurgen Klopp's side will need to make a significant offer to land him. That also looks to be the case for 21-year-old Caicedo, who has also been on the radar of Premier League teams.

- Athletic Club centre-back Inigo Martinez will be allowed to leave Barcelona on loan if the club are unable to register him, reports Sport. The 31-year-old is understood to have already agreed to join the Blaugrana on a two-year contract, though his representatives ensured that a clause in the deal will allow him to leave if there are registration problems before the start of next season.

- Total agreement has been reached between Real Madrid and midfielder Luka Modric over a new contract, reveals Relevo. Talks have been ongoing throughout the year, with manager Carlo Ancelotti keen to keep the 37-year-old at the club, and it looks as though he is now set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2024.

- Real Madrid are also interested in signing a Palmeiras duo, says Ekrem Konur. Carlo Ancelotti's side are said to be keeping an eye on both defender Vanderlan as well as midfield star Gabriel Menino, with Los Blancos looking to continue their trend of signing players from the Brazil's top flight.