The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Tottenham make Kessie enquiry

Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, according to Sport.

The Premier League side, who were linked with the 26-year-old in January, are understood to have returned to the negotiating table with hopes of landing him this summer.

The Blaugrana are reportedly willing to accept an offer of €25 million for the Ivory Coast international and, despite interest emerging from Serie A side Internazionale, there is belief that only teams from the Premier League would be able to meet the Camp Nou hierarchy's demands.

Arriving in Catalonia last summer on a free transfer from AC Milan, Kessie still has three years left on his deal. It is reported that he could be prepared to cut his stay short with Barcelona for a potential move back to Italy, but there are no guarantees whether he would be prepared to leave LaLiga if a fee is agreed with Spurs.

Tottenham's summer transfer plans are starting to take shape, with a move for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie reportedly in the works. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Paper Gossip

- Newcastle United are closing in on an agreement with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes over a new contract, says Football Insider. It is reported that the 25-year-old is set to become the club's highest earner in history, with head coach Eddie Howe keen to make him a main feature of the club's long-term project. With talks now at an advanced stage, it is expected that the deal will be complete at the end of the season.

- Club Brugge wing-back Tajon Buchanan has been offered to Celta Vigo, writes Calciomercato. The 24-year-old has caught the attention of a number of clubs across Europe, with Internazionale also viewing him as a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries.

- Negotiations over a fee for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham are set to take place at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. Real Madrid are reported to have already agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old, but they are keen not to disrupt BVB's Bundesliga title challenge with Bayern Munich.

- Real Betis striker Raul Garcia is attracting interest from the Premier League, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at Segunda Division side Mirandes, has scored 19 goals in 36 league appearances this season, and it is understood that Brighton & Hove Albion are among the sides from England's top-flight keeping a close eye on his situation.

- West Ham United are keen on Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, reveals the Times. City boss Pep Guardiola will reportedly make a decision on the 27-year-old's future at the Etihad at the end of the season, with the Hammers at the front of the queue should he be allowed to leave the club. Phillips arrived at the club from Leeds United last summer but is yet to make a start in the Premier League.