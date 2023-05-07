The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG plot swoop for City's Silva

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing ahead in their efforts to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in the summer, according to Le10Sport.

Les Parisiens will likely lift the Ligue 1 trophy but, after an early Champions League exit and a series of poor performances, this season has been one to forget under manager Christophe Galtier and it remains to be seen if the 56-year-old will be in the dugout next campaign.

Regardless of who is in charge next season, the report says sporting director Luis Campos is pushing ahead with his rebuild of the PSG squad and Silva is French giants' top priority. The Portugal international played with Kylian Mbappe at AS Monaco during Campos' impressive spell as director in the principality, and it is suggested that the striker has been working alongside Campos for a year to aid the club's efforts to lure Silva.

Silva's future at the Etihad has been clouded for some time and there was a suggestion that a move to Paris last summer fell through because City weren't willing to let the midfielder go, despite him being open to a transfer. Now PSG are doubling down in their attempts to sign Silva to fill the hole that be left by Lionel Messi and Neymar, who both seem certain to leave the Qatari-owned club.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PSG want to reunite former Monaco teammates Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe as part of a major squad overhaul. Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Football Insider have linked Aston Villa with moves for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Villa are reportedly monitoring the situation of Torres, 23, as he could be forced to leave Barcelona due to their financial issues. In addition to that, they are willing to meet Fulham's demands of £60 million for Palhinha, 27, and are preparing to move for Vlahovic, 23, if the Serbian is allowed to depart Juventus in the summer.

- As Juventus prepare to replace the injured Mattia De Sciglio and cover the potential departure of Juan Cuadrado, Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri are looking at 18-year-old Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda. However, a high valuation and plenty of competition is expected, so they could look to Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui, 25, as an alternative.

- Diario Sport have offered a list of eight midfielders that Barcelona are interested in ahead of the summer transfer window. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves are all on the shortlist.

- Leicester City, Everton and West Ham United are all monitoring the situation of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, according to Ekrem Konur. There have been a number of clubs linked with the 32-year-old after it was suggested that there are doubts regarding whether or not he can adapt to Pep Guardiola's new system, which requires full-backs to take up central positions.

- Borussia Dortmund are discussing a potential summer move for Werder Bremen striker Marvin Ducksch, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, with the 29-year-old's release clause of €7.5m not likely to be an issue. Ducksch, who was born in Dortmund, has recorded a scoring tally in double digits in each of the last four seasons.