The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pulisic eyed by Napoli, Juventus

Napoli and Juventus have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, reports the Daily Mail.

The Blues will be looking to offload various players in the summer transfer window to comply with financial fair play regulations and the 24-year-old United States international is among those they are willing to let leave, partly to avoid potentially losing him as a free agent with his contract expiring in 2024.

Pulisic is also keen to leave Stamford Bridge in pursuit of more regular game time, having made just eight starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The USMNT talisman's struggles at club level this season are also encapsulated by the fact that he has scored just one goal in all competitions, which came in a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in October.

A move to Napoli could also impact Victor Osimhen, who has been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United for a transfer fee of around £130 million. Chelsea could look to offer Napoli a player in return, with Romelu Lukaku -- who is on loan at Internazionale but will return to London at the end of the season -- being considered.

09.24 BST: Sao Paulo are closing in on the signing of Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato, Globoesporte reports.

Pato, 33, has been a free agent since his contract with MLS side Orlando City was not renewed in January. The former AC Milan star suffered a right ACL injury in September while playing for Orlando and has been using his former club Sao Paulo's facilities to recover.

Pato is now in advanced talks to return for a third stint at Sao Paulo. He has scored 47 goals in 133 games for the club.

08.30 BST: Neymar is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite still having four years remaining on his contract, sources told ESPN, and the club is willing to let him go if the right offer materializes.

PSG tried to find him a club last summer but could not get any acceptable offers for their No. 10. The superstar, who turned 31 in February and is recovering from ankle surgery, didn't want to leave the French capital at that time, but sources said he has changed his mind in recent weeks and has opened the door to a possible departure.

Approximately 50 PSG ultras showed up at Neymar's house last week demanding that he leave the club. Sources said Neymar had a change of heart on whether or not he wanted to stay in Paris, while adding he doesn't feel welcome anymore and thinks that it would be better to play somewhere else next season.

Sources said that the Brazil international would prefer a move to the Premier League, home to the few teams that could afford to pay Neymar's salary of €40 million per year and cover what would likely be a large transfer fee.

- Chelsea are planning on making a proposal to Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, reports Football Insider. The Bundesliga leaders are willing to let the 31-year-old depart, despite featuring in Thomas Tuchel's starting lineup, and potential new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen for the move to happen.

- Eintracht Frankfurt, AS Monaco, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all interested in signing Montpellier forward Elye Wahi, as reported by Foot Mercato. The 20-year-old caught the eye with four goals against Lyon despite being on the losing side this weekend, and has a total of 17 Ligue 1 goals to his name this term.

- AS Roma are focusing their attention on free agents ahead of the summer window and are hoping to bring in Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan N'Dicka and Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Giallorossi also hold an interest in Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, who is leaving Anfield, but the 31-year-old's wage demands could be too high.

- Barcelona forward Ferran Torres could be open to joining Aston Villa in the summer, reports Football Insider, with the Blaugrana potentially set to force him out to help balance the club's finances. Unai Emery is a big admirer of the 23-year-old and is keen to sign him as part of Villa's ambitious long-term plans.