TOP STORY: Pulisic eyed by Napoli, Juventus

Napoli and Juventus have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, as has been reported by The Daily Mail.

The Blues will be looking to offload various players in the summer transfer window and the 24-year-old United States international is among those they are willing to let leave, partly to avoid potentially losing him as a free agent with his current contract set to run out in 2024.

Pulisic is also keen to leave Stamford Bridge in pursuit of more regular minutes, having made just eight starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The USMNT talisman's struggles at club level this season are also encapsulated by the fact that he has scored a solitary goal in all competitions, which came during a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in October.

A move to Napoli could also impact Victor Osimhen, who has been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United for a transfer fee that could £130 million. Chelsea could look to offer Napoli a player in return with Romelu Lukaku -- who is currently on loan at Internazionale -- being considered.

- After efforts from Paris Saint-Germain to push Neymar out of the club, Foot Mercato reports that the 31-year-old is now ready to leave the Parc des Princes. The development comes after PSG supporters showed up to his house last week to protest the team's lacklustre season. The Brazilian prefers a a transfer to the Premier League over a potential move to Saudi Arabia, with Chelsea and Manchester United mentioned as destinations.

- Chelsea are planning on making a proposal to Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, reports Football Insider, with the Bundesliga leaders willing to let the 31-year-old depart despite featuring in Thomas Tuchel's starting lineup. Potential Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen for the move to happen.

- Eintracht Frankfurt, AS Monaco, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all interested in signing Montpellier forward Elye Wahi, as reported by Foot Mercato. The 20-year-old caught the eye with four goals against Lyon despite being on the losing side this weekend, and has a total of 17 Ligue 1 goals to his name this term.

- AS Roma are focusing their attention on free agents ahead of the summer transfer window and are hoping to bring in Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan N'Dicka and Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Giallorossi also hold an interest in Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, but the 31-year-old's wage demands could be too high for them.

- Barcelona forward Ferran Torres could be open to joining Aston Villa in the summer, reports Football Insider, with the Blaugrana potentially set to force him out to help balance the club's finances. Unai Emery is a big admirer of the 23-year-old and is keen to sign him as part of Villa's ambitious long-term plans.