TOP STORY: Benfica's Ramos on Man Utd's radar

Manchester United are plotting a move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, according to the Mirror.

Talks are set to take place with the Lisbon club over a deal worth up to £100 million including add-ons, with the Old Trafford hierarchy marking the 21-year-old Portugal international as a prospect for the future.

Ramos is enjoying his best season as a professional with 17 goals in 27 league matches, but it was his display against Switzerland in the World Cup knockout stages last December that saw more clubs across Europe begin to take notice -- scoring a hat trick during a match where he was selected over Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is thought that he isn't on manager Erik ten Hag's shortlist as an alternative to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who is understood to still be the Red Devils' priority this summer.

Goncalo Ramos has been lighting it up at Benfica. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

- Barcelona are set to make a final offer for Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, says Sport. The Blaugrana are prioritising a move for a player who can play in the pivot role this summer, with Amrabat said to be their priority option if they can agree to a fee with the Viola, but they are not willing to offer more than €25 million. It is reported that the Serie A side will first see whether they can acquire a higher fee by offering the Morocco international to the Premier League.

- Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, reveals the Mirror. The 30-year-old, who impressed in Germany's top flight before with Borussia Monchengladbach, will enter the final year of his contract in June, and manager Xabi Alonso is hopeful that the Gunners will be willing to part ways with him. He has been in excellent form in Arsenal's Premier League title challenge this season, having scored seven goals while assisting another five in 34 matches.

- Liverpool have identified Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup goalkeeper option, writes Bild. With uncertainty emerging over the future of Caoimhin Kelleher, the latest indicates that the Reds are moving quickly to find a potential successor. Zieler, 34, will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, with Hannover yet to offer him extended terms.

- An agreement is close between AC Milan and forward Rafael Leao over a new contract extension, understands Gianluca Di Marzio. It is reported that recent talks were positive, and that it is now only a matter of time before the 23-year-old Portugal international signs terms to remain at the San Siro beyond the summer of 2024. Leao has previously been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid.

- Arsenal are set to reward goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his performances this season with a new contract, reports the Times. Talks are believed to be at an advanced stage with the 24-year-old, who has established himself as the Gunners' No. 1 option between the posts since arriving from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021.