The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid trying again with Mbappe, Bellingham

Real Madrid are preparing to make another approach for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to the Telegraph.

It is reported that the LaLiga side are confident of persuading the 24-year-old of making the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu despite missing out on his signature last summer.

Mbappe signed a three-year deal at Parc des Princes almost a year ago, and the club's hierarchy are looking to build the team around him -- but there is a level of uncertainty surrounding PSG after a campaign where they exited the Champions League in the last 16. Los Blancos see an opportunity to take full advantage of the situation with a second attempt to sign the France international.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: What next for Messi? Analysing his options

PSG are already reportedly going to be without Lionel Messi, with sources telling ESPN's Julien Laurens that Messi has made up his mind to leave when his contract expires.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid aren't stopping at Mbappe, as they have again been linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham after sources told ESPN last week that Los Blancos are confident they will land Bellingham.

It is believed that Carlo Ancelotti's side are setting up what would be a double swoop of two of the most sought after players in Europe, with both considered as stars who could evolve a Real Madrid side that has won four of the past seven Champions League titles.

Kylian Mbappe is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain, but Real Madrid are trying again to sign him. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, writes AS. The 25-year-old has established himself as a key star for the Magpies this season, and it is understood that Premier League rivals Liverpool would be willing to make an offer worth €100 million to land him. With the St. James' Park hierarchy looking to make the Brazil international a long term part of their project, he is expected to be handed an improved contract at the end of the season to ward off interest from other clubs.

- Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is likely to leave Chelsea this summer, with three clubs interested in his signature, reports the Guardian. Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all said to be keen on the 29-year-old, who will enter the final year of his contract next month. The Blues feel they also could be set to lose Liverpool-linked Mason Mount, which could potentially leave the next permanent manager at Stamford Bridge without two key midfield stars.

- Three clubs from the Saudi Pro League are racing to sign Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, says Mundo Deportivo. A member of the 34-year-old's representative team has travelled to Riyadh to listen to proposals from Al Hilal, Al Nassr, and Al-Shabab, but Busquets also has the option to make the switch to MLS side Inter Miami. It is reported that only Al Nassr have submitted a formal offer so far, and they are willing to improve on the deal of €17 million per year that they offered him in January.

- Talks have begun between Newcastle and Leicester City over a move for attacking midfielder James Maddison, reveals Football Insider. Manager Eddie Howe is understood to consider the 26-year-old an ideal profile for his squad, though the Magpies could be set to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who also are keen to land a deal for the Foxes star. Despite Leicester's struggles this season, Maddison has remained in impressive form, having contributed to 19 goals in 27 Premier League matches.

- Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will have just 12 months remaining on his deal in the summer, but he already has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, understands the Times. It is reported they would be willing to hand the 36-year-old a deal worth £300,000 per week should he make the switch; that is triple the amount he currently picks up in north London.