Gab & Juls react to Liverpool's win over Brentford and discuss their top four hopes after Man United's loss vs. West Ham. (0:47)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool, Man Utd eye top prospect Todibo

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are keeping close tabs on Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Scouts are understood to have been present as the 24-year-old starred in the 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Rennes on Saturday, with Todibo establishing himself as a key player in France's top flight this season.

Clubs across Europe are believed to be interested in his signature, and they could be able to land him for a transfer fee of €45 million. Both Manchester United and Newcastle were linked with him last summer. Liverpool could also now compete for his services as a potential future replacement for Joel Matip -- who will enter the final year of his contract in June.

Todibo was called up to the France senior national team in March for the Euro qualifiers against the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland.

Jean-Clair Todibo could be on the verge of a big summer move. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- When does the summer transfer window open and close?

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli are considering an approach to sign Mallorca winger Lee Kang-in, writes Calciomercato. Following a successful season in LaLiga, where he has contributed to 10 goals in 32 matches, many clubs across Europe are believed to be keen on the 22-year-old. Lee has been capped 12 times by the South Korea national team.

- Barcelona are interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, says Sport. The 29-year-old is understood to be a priority option for manager Xavi Hernandez, who is looking to acquire a wide player this summer as uncertainty continues to surround the futures of both Ansu Fati and Raphinha. He has contributed to eight goals in 31 LaLiga matches this season.

- Brentford are set to demand a £40m fee for goalkeeper David Raya, understands Sky Sports. The Bees are braced to receive offers for the 27-year-old in the summer, and have already begun looking at a number of potential successors. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is among them, with the 24-year-old keen to acquire regular first team football.

- Everton are plotting a move to sign Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, reveals Football Insider. The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, and with the Saints on the brink of relegation from the Premier League, it is understood that the Toffees will soon make a proposal worth £20m in an attempt to secure his signature.