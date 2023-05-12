The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United, Liverpool and PSG all interested in Napoli's Kim

Manchester United have begun talks to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae, as has been reported by Foot Mercato.

The 26-year-old has garnered attention with his commanding displays in the heart of Gli Azzurri's defence as they went on to secure a historic Scudetto win in Serie A, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag and his team are making a particular effort to sign the South Korea international, and the Red Devils spoke to Kim's representatives in recent weeks as they are aware of a clause in his contract that could facilitate a move.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Transfer grades revisited (Haaland gets better)

United even made a considerable financial offer to the defender when the potential terms of a future were discussed, with the sums said to be those usually reserved for a big-name striker.

While Kim likes playing for Napoli, he reportedly dreams of competing in the Premier League, especially as he is aware that it is perceived as the best league in the world.

A move to Man United would also include virtually guaranteed game time -- with Harry Maguire expected to leave while Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have struggled with injuries, Kim could become a key starter immediately. On the flip side, the doubts around that existing defensive trio for Man United explains why the Red Devils are pushing so hard to sign Kim.

Centre-back Kim Min-Jae has been impressive for Napoli squad that won the Serie A title on May 7, 2023, and now Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have all taken notice. Ciro Fusco/EPA

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are keeping an eye on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to Football Insider. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and the Blues could significantly lower their demands in order to avoid losing the Croatia international as a free agent, especially with talks over a new deal having collapsed while the Red Devils monitor the situation.

- Newcastle United are considering whether to firm up the club's interest in 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli, reports The Guardian. Other clubs interested include Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Arsenal, which means a deal will likely require more than £30m. The Magpies have also been tracking his teammate Moussa Diaby and could make a formal approach, with Leverkusen willing to let the 23-year-old leave for £60m amid further interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

- Tottenham Hotspur have informed Barcelona that they want to permanently sign centre-back Clement Lenglet, reports Mundo Deportivo, with the 27-year-old having impressed them on loan in North London this season. There was no option in that loan to make it permanent, but Barca could accept around €15m to €20m, especially as they are bringing in Inigo Martinez when the 31-year-old's Athletic Club contract ends.

- Crystal Palace have held talks over a new contract for Michael Olise amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by Football Insider. The 21-year-old's current deal runs until 2026, but they are willing to offer the winger a substantial pay rise to reflect his importance for the club and see off any potential transfers.

- Sevilla scouts watched Erik Lira during Cruz Azul's 2-1 loss against Guadalajara, according to Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old midfielder played 62 minutes in the match and also has various clubs from Italy and Spain monitoring his situations.