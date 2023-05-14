Craig Burley reacts to the news Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the new manager of Chelsea. (1:04)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Poch draws up Chelsea shortlist

Chelsea have agreed terms with Mauricio Pochettino to become the club's new coach, according to ESPN sources, and while a contract is yet to be signed, transfer options for this summer are already being discussed.

According to the Daily Mail, the feeling is that the Blues need to sign a striker, midfielder and goalkeeper while also offloading players to balance the books.

Internazionale's Lautaro Martinez of Argentina is seen as the most likely striker signing, with any move for Napoli's high-priced ace Victor Osimhen likely to prove problematic, as Chelsea have already committed to signing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £63 million.

Looking at the midfield, Chelsea still want West Ham United captain Declan Rice but will face competition from Arsenal, while they have joined Liverpool in looking at Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine player's fellow World Cup winner, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, is also an option.

There has been plenty of talk surrounding Mason Mount's Chelsea future with his contract ending in 2024, and Pochettino will aim to convince the midfielder to stay, while he also will speak to Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Inter Milan, to ascertain whether the striker can be part of Chelsea's team next term.

Pochettino will bring assistant Jesus Perez and his usual coaching team to Stamford Bridge but will not officially start in his new role until the end of the season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez to be the figurehead of his Chelsea revolution. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has no plans to communicate any decision on his future, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 32-year-old is currently solely focused on ending the campaign with trophies. This comes amid strong rumours that Barcelona will sign the Germany international on a free transfer after his City contract expires at the end of June.

- Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is ready to turn down interest from abroad and see out the final year of his contract, claims the Sun, after the 32-year-old was linked with AC Milan. The England international is happy at the Etihad but could move back to Sheffield United when his deal expires, with any return to Bramall Lane likely requiring him to be a free agent.

- AC Milan have made a three-year contract offer to Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, according to Ekrem Konur, with the 26-year-old set to be a free agent when his contract ends this summer. Newcastle United, Barcelona and Benfica also have been linked with the Japan international.

- Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, according to Football Insider, with Spurs being impressed by the 21-year-old's performances despite the Saints' relegation from the Premier League. Spurs are looking for young players who can develop under a new manager and feel that Bazunu is ready to replace Hugo Lloris, who is expected to leave in the summer.

- Everton are willing to let Amadou Onana leave for £50 million if they are relegated, reports Football Insider, who add that the Toffees will try to persuade the midfielder to stay if they secure safety. This comes amid interest from Manchester United, with coach Erik ten Hag being an admirer of the 21-year-old.