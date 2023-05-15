Rob Dawson feels the mood at Manchester United is on a knife edge as the race for the top 4 heats up. (1:49)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United eye Rabiot deal

Manchester United have targeted the signing of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer, says L'Equipe.

Rabiot, 28, has a contract which expires at the end of the season and has so far been unable to agree an extension.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star impressed for France at the 2022 World Cup and almost joined Man United last summer, before negotiations collapsed over differences in salary requirements.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new midfielder and has previously been linked with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, though that deal would cost around €85 million.

12.00 BST: Will Mauricio Pochettino turn things around at Chelsea?

play 1:04 Can Pochettino help Chelsea bridge the gap in the Premier League? Craig Burley reacts to the news Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the new manager of Chelsea.

11.15 BST: The Sun claims that Mason Mount is likely to leave Chelsea, despite the expected arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as coach.

Mount, 24, has been in contract talks for nearly a year and, with his deal expiring in 2024, is keen to move on. The report claims that it is too late to agree terms on a new deal and that Pochettino "can't work miracles."

The England international is valued at around £60m, with Liverpool and Arsenal linked with a summer move for him.

10.48 BST: Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club will try to bring Lionel Messi back this summer.

Messi, 35, is available on a free transfer when his contract expires, with sources telling ESPN that he will leave PSG. Laporta spoke to TV3 after Barca wrapped up the LaLiga title with a win over local rivals Espanyol and raised hopes he could be back at Camp Nou soon.

"Leo is still in Paris, albeit experiencing some unpleasant situations," he said. "I wouldn't want to annoy him now, but we want to improve the team across the pitch. I have spoken with him to turn the situation around after I had to put the club before everything, even him, the best player in the world. It was a pleasant conversation. We have recovered the relationship we have had for many years ...

"Messi loves this club, it's his home, but I wouldn't be doing him a favour [by saying anything now.] With all due respect to Saudi Arabia, where they are doing good work and investing, Barca is Barca. And Barca is his home. Barca can compete with everyone. The club is following an austerity plan but we are working hard to build a competitive team for next season. We will see if LaLiga approve our viability plan."

10.17 BST: Real Madrid have joined the race to sign highly coveted Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to Cope.

Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer €30m, which is €10m less than Veiga's release clause. But Celta president Carlos Mourino has reiterated that the 20-year-old will only leave Celta this summer if his release clause is met.

Veiga is under contract with Celta until June 2026 and has attracted the attention of Liverpool and Manchester United among other top European clubs.

If Madrid are successful in signing Veiga, the player would only join Los Blancos temporarily as he would be sent out on loan for the 2023-24 to a club playing European competition.

09.36 BST: Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi admits that the club is likely to lose star players such as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo this summer.

Brighton won 3-0 at Arsenal on Sunday to keep their hopes of a European place alive and all but end the Gunners' Premier League title bid.

Arsenal tried to sign Caicedo in January, and while Brighton held on to the Ecuador midfielder they did see Leandro Trossard depart for the Emirates stadium. Mac Allister, meanwhile, has been the subject of interest from top clubs since winning the World Cup with Argentina six months ago.

"We are working to become a big team," De Zerbi said. "We are not a big team yet but if you want to compete with a big team like Arsenal and qualify for Europe, we have to progress our mentality.

"The players are the most important thing. I'm lucky to have players at this level. I'm working to give them my ideas and mentality but without good players you can't achieve these results.

"We will lose some players, maybe Caicedo or maybe Mac Allister. We need to bring in some other good players. For [Kaoru] Mitoma and [Pervis] Estupinan, they need to stay with us I don't know if they are ready to play with big teams. You have to be ready in the head and we can offer them the chance to improve."

- Olley: Arsenal title hopes surely dashed by high-flying Brighton

08.00 BST: Mauricio Pochettino will return to London this week to finalise his appointment as Chelsea's new manager and sign a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sources told ESPN's James Olley on Saturday that Pochettino and the club had agreed terms on a deal and, while a contract is yet to be signed but that is now considered a formality with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

Caretaker boss Frank Lampard is set to remain in charge with Pochettino taking over at the end of the season.

Pochettino's backroom staff is expected to include his long-time assistant, Jesus Perez, plus first-team coach Miguel D'Agostino, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and his sports scientist son, Sebastiano.

Although Pochettino, 51, will not formally begin work for several weeks, he is expected to discuss summer transfer targets with co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali ahead of what is likely to be a busy window at Stamford Bridge.

The club need to offload multiple players given there are 31 members of the first-team squad excluding those set to return to London from loan spells.

Sources have told ESPN that Pochettino will be involved in identifying players deemed surplus to requirements.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Paris Saint-Germain are set to make an enquiry over Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, writes Ekrem Konur. PSG view the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for either Neymar or Lionel Messi, who have seen doubt cast over their futures at the Parc des Princes. It is reported that clubs in both the Premier League and LaLiga have also shown interest in Kvaratskhelia.

- Benfica wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo is set to join Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer, says Fabrizio Romano. Grimaldo has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe of late, with many looking to take advantage of his contract situation. The report reveals that the 27-year-old has agreed terms to join Xabi Alonso's side while suggesting rumours that he was set to move to Barcelona were untrue.

- Inter Milan are considering offloading striker Joaquin Correa, says Calciomercato. The 28-year-old arrived at San Siro from Lazio for a fee of €33m, but with just three goals in 25 Serie A matches, it looks as though his time with the Nerazzurri could be coming to an end. It is reported that his salary of €6.5m per season means that only top clubs would be able to meet his demands.

- Two Premier League sides are competing to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to Football Insider. Aston Villa were previously reported to be leading the race for his signature, but the report indicates that Crystal Palace will now challenge them for the 26-year-old this summer. Dembele is set to become a free agent in June, with no signs of talks over a potential new deal in France.

- Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of Racing Club Montevideo defender Santiago Mourino, reveals Relevo. The 21-year-old Uruguayan is expected to arrive in the Spanish capital soon to complete his move to Los Colchoneros, though they are considering sending him out on loan to pick up more experience before incorporating him fully into the first team.