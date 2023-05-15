Mark Ogden says it is hard to see Manchester City not winning the treble after a formidable 3-0 win away vs. Everton. (1:35)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City's Gundogan nears Barcelona deal

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is edging closer to joining Barcelona on a free transfer, according to Sport.

Gundogan, 32, registered two goals and an assist in City's 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday, which moved them closer to a fifth Premier League title in six years, but his contract expires at the end of the season. However, the Mirror says that City manager Pep Guardiola is "desperate" to keep hold of his captain and an agreement could yet be reached for him to stay.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has identified Gundogan as a key reinforcement in his search for a new midfielder this summer. That could see the Germany international sign a three-year contract at Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana's hierarchy willing to meet his latest demands as he would accept a lower salary in exchange for a longer contract.

Barcelona secured their 27th LaLiga title after their 4-2 win against Espanyol on Sunday evening, but are still struggling financially and need to raise €150 million before any new signing can be registered within LaLiga's salary cap.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

LIVE BLOG

10.17 BST: Real Madrid have joined the race to sign highly coveted Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to Cope.

Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer €30m, which is €10m less than Veiga's release clause. But Celta president Carlos Mourino has reiterated that the 20-year-old will only leave Celta this summer if his release clause is met.

Veiga is under contract with Celta until June 2026 and has attracted the attention of Liverpool and Manchester United among other top European clubs.

If Madrid are successful in signing Veiga, the player would only join Los Blancos temporarily as he would be sent out on loan for the 2023-24 to a club playing European competition.

09.36 BST: Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi admits that the club is likely to lose star players such as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo this summer.

Brighton won 3-0 at Arsenal on Sunday to keep their hopes of a European place alive and all but end the Gunners' Premier League title bid.

Arsenal tried to sign Caicedo in January, and while Brighton held on to the Ecuador midfielder they did see Leandro Trossard depart for the Emirates stadium. Mac Allister, meanwhile, has been the subject of interest from top clubs since winning the World Cup with Argentina six months ago.

"We are working to become a big team," De Zerbi said. "We are not a big team yet but if you want to compete with a big team like Arsenal and qualify for Europe, we have to progress our mentality.

"The players are the most important thing. I'm lucky to have players at this level. I'm working to give them my ideas and mentality but without good players you can't achieve these results.

"We will lose some players, maybe Caicedo or maybe Mac Allister. We need to bring in some other good players. For [Kaoru] Mitoma and [Pervis] Estupinan, they need to stay with us I don't know if they are ready to play with big teams. You have to be ready in the head and we can offer them the chance to improve."

- Olley: Arsenal title hopes surely dashed by high-flying Brighton

08.43 BST: Real Madrid have joined the race to sign highly coveted Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to Cadena Cope.

Los Blancos are prepared to offer €30m, which is €10m less than Veiga's release clause. Celta president Carlos Mourino has reiterated that Veiga, 20, will only leave Celta this summer if his release clause is met.

Veiga is under contract with Celta until June 2026 and has attracted the attention of Liverpool and Manchester United among other top European clubs.

If Madrid are successful in signing Veiga, the player would only join Los Blancos temporarily as he would be sent out on loan for the 2023-24 to a club playing European competition.

08.00 BST: Mauricio Pochettino will return to London this week to finalise his appointment as Chelsea's new manager and sign a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sources told ESPN's James Olley on Saturday that Pochettino and the club had agreed terms on a deal and, while a contract is yet to be signed but that is now considered a formality with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

Caretaker boss Frank Lampard is set to remain in charge with Pochettino taking over at the end of the season.

Pochettino's backroom staff is expected to include his long-time assistant, Jesus Perez, plus first-team coach Miguel D'Agostino, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and his sports scientist son, Sebastiano.

Although Pochettino, 51, will not formally begin work for several weeks, he is expected to discuss summer transfer targets with co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali ahead of what is likely to be a busy window at Stamford Bridge.

The club need to offload multiple players given there are 31 members of the first-team squad excluding those set to return to London from loan spells.

Sources have told ESPN that Pochettino will be involved in identifying players deemed surplus to requirements.

play 1:04 Can Pochettino help Chelsea bridge the gap in the Premier League? Craig Burley reacts to the news Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the new manager of Chelsea.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Paris Saint-Germain are set to make an enquiry over Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, writes Ekrem Konur. PSG view the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for either Neymar or Lionel Messi, who have seen doubt cast over their futures at the Parc des Princes. It is reported that clubs in both the Premier League and LaLiga have also shown interest in Kvaratskhelia.

- Benfica wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo is set to join Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer, says Fabrizio Romano. Grimaldo has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe of late, with many looking to take advantage of his contract situation. The report reveals that the 27-year-old has agreed terms to join Xabi Alonso's side while suggesting rumours that he was set to move to Barcelona were untrue.

- Inter Milan are considering offloading striker Joaquin Correa, says Calciomercato. The 28-year-old arrived at San Siro from Lazio for a fee of €33m, but with just three goals in 25 Serie A matches, it looks as though his time with the Nerazzurri could be coming to an end. It is reported that his salary of €6.5m per season means that only top clubs would be able to meet his demands.

- Two Premier League sides are competing to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to Football Insider. Aston Villa were previously reported to be leading the race for his signature, but the report indicates that Crystal Palace will now challenge them for the 26-year-old this summer. Dembele is set to become a free agent in June, with no signs of talks over a potential new deal in France.

- Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of Racing Club Montevideo defender Santiago Mourino, reveals Relevo. The 21-year-old Uruguayan is expected to arrive in the Spanish capital soon to complete his move to Los Colchoneros, though they are considering sending him out on loan to pick up more experience before incorporating him fully into the first team.