The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kovacic could head to Man City

Manchester City are looking at Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic ahead of a potential summer move, as has been reported by the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old is ready to leave Stamford Bridge and would be keen to join City, with Pep Guardiola a big admirer of his.

City will look at their squad at the end of the season and are currently waiting to see whether Ilkay Gundogan will to choose to stay, with the 32-year-old's contract running out this summer and Barcelona keen to sign him.

City have also discussed West Ham United's Declan Rice but Arsenal are deemed favourites to sign the Hammers captain. Manchester United are also admirers of Rice, with Scott McTominay potentially being used to help convince the 24-year-old to join the Old Trafford side.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to become Chelsea manager, the club could see several player departures such as Kovacic, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, and Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea have also scouted Victor Osimhen during Napoli's 2-0 loss against Monza, while Pochettino expects to hold talks regarding Romelu Lukaku's situation at Internazionale.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United and Chelsea are both hoping to capitalise on the clause in Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae's contract that means he can be signed for €48 million during the first two weeks of July, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Preparing to lose the 26-year-old, Napoli are already looking to bring in Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam.

- Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to Ekrem Konur. Not only has the 24-year-old impressed with his attractive style of football, but he has also recorded 10 goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.

- With Juventus preparing to do without Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot, Calciomercato have stated that the Bianconeri are looking at Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who is said to be valued in the region of €35m to €40m. There is also set to be competition from Liverpool and Napoli, with the latter potentially having mentioned the 25-year-old during a meeting to plan their future.

- Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of 19-year-old Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, according to Ekrem Konur. Football Insider have also suggested that Newcastle are looking at Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with Burnley also wanting to sign the 21-year-old after his impressive loan spell helped them earn promotion. Fulham and West Ham are also tracking Harwood-Bellis.

- Brentford have a verbal agreement for the signing of SC Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken and will activate his release clause worth around €13 million, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the 29-year-old's new contract should run until 2028. The Daily Mail have also suggested that the Bees have opened talks over a move for Seongnam FC's 18-year-old centre-back Kim Ji-Soo, whose release clause is £560,000.