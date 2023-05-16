The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid, Man City eye Davies

Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

The 22-year-old Canada international is understood to be a transfer target for the LaLiga side, but City director of football Txiki Begiristain is reportedly keen on Davies at the Etihad Stadium.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been without a permanent left-back this season, having used Bernardo Silva in that position after Joao Cancelo was sent out on loan to Bayern.

Any move for Davies could be difficult, though, with the Bundesliga side looking to keep hold of him. He has has remained a key player for them since joining from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018, while contributing to nine goals across all competitions this season

Amid interest from across Europe, the Allianz Arena hierarchy are planning to hold contract talks that would extend his stay in Germany beyond the summer of 2025.

Alphonso Davies has been a key contributor for Bayern Munich. Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Multiple players have been made available for transfer by Barcelona this summer, reveals Sport. The Blaugrana are prepared to part ways with Jordi Alba, Franck Kessie, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres, with the club's hierarchy looking to move on players who didn't play among the highest minutes this season. It is reported that manager Xavi Hernandez will hold talks with them over the club's plans.

- Talks have been held between Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos and the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, understands Foot Mercato. PSG remain on the lookout for a striker this summer, and the latest indicates that their shortlist is down to Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. It is reported that there is interest from both sides regarding a potential deal. Kane, 29, has also been linked with Manchester United.

- Barcelona aren't considering a move for PSG forward Neymar despite his interest in a return, according to Relevo. The 31-year-old is reported to be looking for a move away from Paris, but there is concern over his injury record, as well as whether he would be focused on helping the team in the long-term. He has contributed to 24 goals in 20 Ligue 1 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in February.

- Juventus are close to reaching a new agreement with winger Angel Di Maria, says Calciomercato. The Bianconeri are said to be in the final stages of the negotiation process with the 35-year-old, but there remains interest from Barcelona and clubs in his native Argentina. He has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

- West Ham United forward Danny Ings is likely to remain with the club, reports Football Insider. While the Hammers are keen to land a striker, the 30-year-old Ings won't be replaced after joining from Aston Villa in January. David Moyes' side are linked with a move for Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo.