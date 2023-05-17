Transfer Talk: Arsenal linked with PSV star Xavi Simons

James Olley details exactly what has gone wrong for Arsenal as their 3-0 defeat to Brighton effectively hands the Premier League title to Manchester City. (1:51)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal linked with PSV star Xavi Simons

Arsenal will be offered the chance to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons, according to the Mirror.

The 20-year-old has been in sparkling form in the Netherlands this season, netting 16 goals, alongside nine assists in the Eredivisie, attracting attention from across Europe in the process.

Simons joined PSV on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and while the French giants have a clause that would enable them to bring back the midfielder for £10 million, they have so far shown little interest in activating it.

PSG are reported to be cutting costs in the summer after breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules earlier in the season, resulting in them becoming more selective with their transfer dealings ahead of next season.

The report suggests that Arsenal are eager to add young talent to their squad, with the 20-year-old Simons fitting the profile.

Arsenal have been reported to be willing to spend heavily in the upcoming transfer window, as Mikel Arteta looks to build a team to compete domestically and in Europe next season.

Xavi Simon's breakout season at PSV could make him a transfer candidate across Europe. Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich have joined rivals Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Ajax's Edson Alvarez, reports Christian Falk. Dortmund are set to undergo a midfield overhaul in the summer with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahoud likely to depart, and Alvarez has been identified as the ideal fit for Edin Terzic's side. The 25-year-old Mexico star has featured 42 times in all competitions for Ajax this season, netting four goals in the process.

- Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich will remain with the club despite reported interest from Barcelona, as per Fabrizio Romano. It is understood that Bayern see the 28-year-old as crucial to their plans going forward. The Germany international has featured heavily for the defending Bundesliga champions this season, making 45 appearances across all competitions.

- Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane but the financial aspect makes any deal unlikely, reports the Evening Standard. While PSG admire the 29-year-old, the club are prioritising cutting costs this summer, in the wake of being fined by UEFA for Financial Fair Play breaches in September. The England captain has just one year remaining on his contract at Spurs and could be set to depart North London this summer, as club chairman Daniel Levy looks to ensure Kane does not leave for free next year.

- Newcastle United have emerged as potential suitors for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer, as per Sport. After spending the second half of the season on loan at Chelsea, the Portuguese forward's future looks uncertain, with the Blues not interested in signing the 23-year-old permanently and Atletico eager to offload him this summer. However, the report suggests that Newcastle are interested in signing Felix this summer as Eddie Howe looks to build a team that can challenge for the Premier League title next season, as well as compete in Europe.

- Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer, reports the Telegraph. However, Arsenal are aware that Manchester City may not be willing to transfer the right-back -- on loan at Bayern Munich -- after seeing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to swap the Etihad for the Emirates last season. Nonetheless, the Gunners are confident they can land Rice this summer, and are working on a deal worth a club record £92m for the West Ham captain.