The company backing a proposed Super League has appointed a new CEO as it continues its bid to revive the divisive idea that threatened European football's status quo last year.

In a statement, A22 Sports Management said Bernd Reichart, the former CEO of media company RTL Deutschland, would take over the post.

"His initial focus will be to initiate an active and extended dialogue with a comprehensive group of football stakeholders including clubs, players, coaches, fans, media and policy makers," the statement read.

"The aim is to facilitate the development of a sustainable sporting model for European club competitions that reflects the long-term and mutual best interests of fans and the broader football community."

Reichart said the current issues facing the European game would not resolve themselves and that "serious reform" was required.

"The Presidents of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona and the Chairman of Juventus FC have recently outlined their views on the issues facing the sport," the 48-year-old said.

"I believe they are asking the right questions and am personally keen to listen to many diverse voices so that the European Football community can jointly find the right answers."

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus were amongst 12 clubs to announce a breakaway Super League in April 2021. However, after a hostile reaction from across the game and from fans and governments alike the move promptly collapsed, with all six English clubs plus Internazionale, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrawing.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have continued to push the idea, however, and after a Madrid court stopped UEFA from punishing the breakaway clubs the case was referred to the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice.

A22 Sports Management, a co-claimant to the proceedings, argues that the current UEFA monopoly on European club competitions is illegal under competition law, while a UEFA lawyer called the proposed Super League a "textbook example of a cartel" in July.