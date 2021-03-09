Cristian Pavon was ordered to appear in court on March 23. Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon was charged with rape in an Argentina court and ordered to give testimony on March 23.

The prosecutor's office of Alta Gracia, Cordoba, filed formal charges against the Argentina international after a woman reported Pavon to the authorities on Nov. 25.

The alleged incident took place on Nov. 1, 2019, in Pavon's hometown of Cordoba, and according to the woman, Pavon raped her in a bathroom.

Pavon, who played on loan at LA Galaxy starting in August 2019 until earlier this year when he returned to Boca, last month denied the woman's allegations.

Pavon, 25, is contracted with the Buenos Aires outfit until June 2022. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on both ankles last month.

Pavon was a member of Argentina's Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup squad, played at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and was a member of the Albiceleste's 2018 World Cup squad.