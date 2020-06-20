Steve Nicol outlines areas where Erling Haaland needs to improve to become a true world-class striker. (0:47)

Erling Haaland has said his Borussia Dortmund teammate Gio Reyna is the "American Dream," adding that he "has a huge future in front of him."

The two attackers linked up for Dortmund's first goal in the 2-0 win at Leipzig, which secured Dortmund second place in the Bundesliga.

Haaland, 19, scored both goals with one coming in each half, as Dortmund put six points between them and their opponents Leipzig to finish another season second to record champions Bayern Munich.

The Norway international was set up for the first goal by United States youngster Gio Reyna, 17, who picked up the assist after passing the ball onto Haaland in the box following a perfectly executed counterattack by Borussia Dortmund in the first-half.

Haaland, who added his second only moments before the final whistle, later praised Reyna.

"I called him the American dream before and that's true. He is 17 years old and what he was doing on the pitch today was amazing," he said. "He has a huge future in front of him."

While Reyna won his first start for Borussia Dortmund, fellow American Chris Richards debuted for champions Bayern Munich in the final minutes of their 3-1 home win against SC Freiburg.

The FC Dallas youth product was brought on for Javi Martinez by coach Hansi Flick in the 84th minute.

The 20-year-old defender had previously played in 27 matches for Bayern's reserves in the third league.